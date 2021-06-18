Just by accident, while trying to find the Euro playoffs, l came across an English lesson put on for primary school pupils.
The lesson was teaching the difference between proper nouns and common nouns and how to differentiate between them.
Imagine my amazement when l noticed two separate examples where the use of capital letters was wrongly applied.
Now, my question is this, does anyone check the content of these classes?
And if someone does check on these lessons, how could these glaring mistakes be allowed to get this far? And does this lackadaisical attitude only occur in the English Language Arts area?
In the immortal words of Sprangalang “you better check your contents”.
Arlette Jutla
Maraval