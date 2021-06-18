Just by accident, while trying to find the Euro playoffs, l came across an English lesson put on for primary school pupils.

The lesson was teaching the difference between proper nouns and common nouns and how to differentiate between them.

Imagine my amazement when l noticed two separate examples where the use of capital letters was wrongly applied.

Now, my question is this, does anyone check the content of these classes?

And if someone does check on these lessons, how could these glaring mistakes be allowed to get this far? And does this lackadaisical attitude only occur in the English Language Arts area?

In the immortal words of Sprangalang “you better check your contents”.

Arlette Jutla

Maraval

Labour’s pandemic pains

Today’s Labour Day is the second to be observed under conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, imposition of a 19-hour curfew as part of the current state of emergency makes for even greater stringency against public activity.

Raising the bar

When she was a wee thing, my daughter loved stories. She had favourites and wanted to hear them over and over. There would be phases; the same one from the night before and the night before, before eventually moving on to another. By the time she was about five, she could read, but wouldn’t, preferring to be read to. It could get tedious.

Do more for Venezuelans and their hosts

Can you imagine walking more than 1,000 kilometres with your children and one suitcase of belongings? That is the marathon journey many Venezuelan refugees and migrants have made as they flee the crisis afflicting their country to reach a haven in other countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Mask-less in Tunapuna market

I went to the Tunapuna market on Thursday and was horrified by the number of vendors who either had on no masks or were wearing them below their chins. I counted at least eight.

It seems that they have not learnt from the Covid-related death of one of their own.

Mr Minister, have a heart

The Opposition is begging the Gov­ernment and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to be more compassionate and stop the disconnection of water to delinquent customers during these hard Covid-19 times.