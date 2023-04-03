I would like to commend Noble Philip on his article describing the effects of corruption on the disadvantaged (Sunday Express April 2, 2023). He sees the need to set aside tribal politics and demand more so we can all lead better lives. Of course this is true, but will it ever happen?
Every time we vote we hope that putting in a new government would create an improvement. Maybe an Indian government won’t tief. Maybe a female Prime Minister will not tolerate dishonesty. How wrong we were. The UNC was able to beat the PNM at their own game. With the same perpetrators waiting in the wings can we expect any different?
The truth is that most people enter politics as a means of enriching themselves at the expense of the public purse. Wealth and power are their only concerns. While the Ministry of Works is usually the most lucrative watering hole due to the many contracts it awards, others also have their avenues. The Minister of Legal Affairs can give million dollar briefs to junior attorneys for various commissions of enquiy, none of which ever amount to anything. Do we believe that these young lawyers get to keep the money? Even the Health Ministry is not immune to corruption, with past ministers enriching themselves by placing inflated orders with their own companies.
So what is the solution? Unless checks and balances are put in place, the run on the Treasury will continue, regardless of who holds the keys. Unfortunately the ones who can effect the change have no interest in doing so.