Child rights, child justice: we must do better

I was appalled to view a video of a crime scene on what seems to be the Brian Lara Promenade. The video showed two children in uniform (a boy and a girl) being beaten with a belt by a woman, who is not their parent, as she clearly stated, “I am coming down by your mother later.”

No matter how well-intentioned this woman might have been, in her eyes, and in those of many ill-advised members of the public, this woman was committing the offence of cruelty against those children, and should be arrested and brought before the court to answer to that charge.

Only one adult male protested in defence of those children.

The Children Act allows a parent or guardian to administer corporal punishment to their children, but forbids everyone else from doing so. The children were not only physically abused, but those acts were carried out in full view of their peers and members of the public, so they were also humiliated and suffered psychological abuse.

Both children were obedient and never once tried to retaliate, physically or verbally, and yet that woman continued her public beating of those children, even while they were complying with her demands to go home. She also subjected them to verbal abuse, as she cursed them, saying, “Find your a-- home!” What an example for them to follow!

We do not often see the link between how children are treated by adults and how they behave. Recently-published reports of the abuse suffered by children in institutions, where they were placed for their protection, also proved that legal consequences for adult mistreatment of children are practically non-existent.

We will not expel that woman from society, as we can expel children from school, thus moving them along the pipeline from the schoolhouse to the jail-house and imperilling their future prospects. The punitive approach is much easier, but less effective, than working restoratively in a conference with the child offender and her family, and the victim and her family, and the school community, to repair the harm caused.

Were we to do so, we would discover the root cause of the child’s misbehaviour, and seek to eradicate it by making an agreement embodying constructive methods for the child offender (and, possibly, even the seemingly innocent victim) to make amends to those who have directly suffered harm from their misbehaviour, and to the school community that has also been affected.

The agreement can also embody any other necessary intervention, in the best interests of the children.

I continue to be a merchant of hope, albeit a weary one, working in the vineyard of child justice in a society in which we justifiably celebrate our innovative Children Court, but often fail to subscribe to the principles of child rights and child justice.

Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye

former co-ordinator of the Caribbean Coalition for the Abolition of All Corporal Punishment of Children and chairperson of Child Rights and Restorative Justice Organisation

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The UWI dilemma

The Government, due to financial constraints, has announced its decision to cut its annual subvention to The University of the West Indies’ St Augustine campus by ten per cent, from TT$517.1 million a year. This has plunged the university into a deficit, with campus administrators proposing an increase in tuition of 25-71 per cent, depending on the programme. The Government has rejected this proposed increase and, at least for the upcoming academic year, tuition will stay at current rates.

Engaging youth rage

Engaging youth rage

The Ministry of Education’s whole-of-government approach to the problem of indiscipline and violence in schools is a move in the right direction, assuming the various arms of Government are up to the responsibility.

As the ministry has discovered, putting police officers among the school population might reduce the incidence of violence in schools but doesn’t necessarily reduce violence among the same youth population. As happened in Williamsville this week, the fighting is simply relocated off the school compound into spaces more unbridled and potentially more dangerous.

Apologies required from both Camille and Kamla

I have listened to many commentators giving their views on the brouhaha emanating from the statements of the two female parliamentarians with respect to the use of names.

Supporters of the PNM insist the exposure of Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s middle name by Mrs Robinson-Regis was not intended to be malicious, nor to initiate derision and mockery or race taunting, since persons’ full names have been used on many occasions—eg, the prime minister is fondly referred to as Keith Christopher Rowley and Mr Fitzgerald Hinds’ full name was broadcast by Mrs Persad-Bissessar on a previous occasion.

Child rights, child justice: we must do better

I was appalled to view a video of a crime scene on what seems to be the Brian Lara Promenade. The video showed two children in uniform (a boy and a girl) being beaten with a belt by a woman, who is not their parent, as she clearly stated, “I am coming down by your mother later.”

Protect girls and women—local and migrant

It is reported that Russian soldiers are not just killing Ukraine citizens and destroying their country, they are also sexually abusing adolescent and teenage girls who are caught hiding during the invasion.

Nonetheless, if these girls are caught by Russian soldiers or escaped to neighbouring countries, they are reported to be facing the same sexual dilemma.

The diversity of our people is our strength

While Rome burns or, rather, Trinidad and Tobago, we continue to be distracted and allow our leaders to play tit for tat and set the bar lower each day.

A respected senior in the legal profession recently took to social media and posted “race baiting by the PNM is picong, by anyone else... it’s seditious”. Let us not fall into the trap designed to distract us from the daily dangers we face.