Child rights: lifelong protection

On Tuesday, the Express published, with the bold banner headline, ‘SCHOOLBOY’ FREED OF MURDER—the story of a young man who had been freed of a crime he had committed when he was 15 years old.
His photograph and name appeared on the front page of the newspaper, and the details of his crime and the judge’s verdict were on Page 3.
That schoolboy is now a 24-year-old man. He is no longer a child.
Section 81 of the Children Act expressly provides that, “No person shall publish the name, address, photograph or community residence where the child is placed or anything likely to lead to the identification of the child before the court, save with the permission of the court or in so far as required by this act.”
Over the years, I have chastised the media (both print and electronic) for publication of personal details of children before the court. It is a clear infringement of the law, and I am very pleased that the media no longer infringes this right to privacy of the child.
Trinidad and Tobago ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in December 1991.
In 1995, at the Caribbean Convention on the Rights of the Child, in Belize City, we signed the Belize Commitment to Action on the Rights of the Child, vowing we would obey the letter and spirit of the CRC.
This means that even where the letter of the law does not prohibit an action, we would refrain from such action if it infringes any of the rights of the child.
In their general comment No 24 (2019) on children’s rights in the child justice system, the Committee on the Rights of the Child expressed the view that “there should be lifelong protection from publication regarding crimes committed by children.
“The rationale for the non-publication rule, and for its continuation after the child reaches the age of 18, is that publication causes ongoing stigmatisation, which is likely to have a negative impact on access to education, work, housing or safety.
“This impedes the child’s reintegration and assumption of a constructive role in society. State parties should thus ensure the general rule is lifelong privacy protection pertaining to all types of media, including social media.”
Our existing law does not prohibit lifelong protection from publication of the particulars of offenders and the disposition of the crimes committed by them when they were children.
However, the stated rationale for the committee’s recommendation should prompt the media to act in conformity with the spirit of the convention and refrain from such publication.
Hopefully, the law will soon follow suit.
Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye
child rights advocate