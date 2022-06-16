Child rights: lifelong protection

On Tuesday, the Express published, with the bold banner headline, ‘SCHOOLBOY’ FREED OF MURDER—the story of a young man who had been freed of a crime he had committed when he was 15 years old.

His photograph and name appeared on the front page of the newspaper, and the details of his crime and the judge’s verdict were on Page 3.

That schoolboy is now a 24-year-old man. He is no longer a child.

Section 81 of the Children Act expressly provides that, “No person shall publish the name, address, photograph or community residence where the child is placed or anything likely to lead to the identification of the child before the court, save with the permission of the court or in so far as required by this act.”

Over the years, I have chastised the media (both print and electronic) for publication of personal details of children before the court. It is a clear infringement of the law, and I am very pleased that the media no longer infringes this right to privacy of the child.

Trinidad and Tobago ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in December 1991.

In 1995, at the Caribbean Convention on the Rights of the Child, in Belize City, we signed the Belize Commitment to Action on the Rights of the Child, vowing we would obey the letter and spirit of the CRC.

This means that even where the letter of the law does not prohibit an action, we would refrain from such action if it infringes any of the rights of the child.

In their general comment No 24 (2019) on children’s rights in the child justice system, the Committee on the Rights of the Child expressed the view that “there should be lifelong protection from publication regarding crimes committed by children.

“The rationale for the non-publication rule, and for its continuation after the child reaches the age of 18, is that publication causes ongoing stigmatisation, which is likely to have a negative impact on access to education, work, housing or safety.

“This impedes the child’s reintegration and assumption of a constructive role in society. State parties should thus ensure the general rule is lifelong privacy protection pertaining to all types of media, including social media.”

Our existing law does not prohibit lifelong protection from publication of the particulars of offenders and the disposition of the crimes committed by them when they were children.

However, the stated rationale for the committee’s recommendation should prompt the media to act in conformity with the spirit of the convention and refrain from such publication.

Hopefully, the law will soon follow suit.

Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye

child rights advocate

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Child rights: lifelong protection

On Tuesday, the Express published, with the bold banner headline, ‘SCHOOLBOY’ FREED OF MURDER—the story of a young man who had been freed of a crime he had committed when he was 15 years old.

His photograph and name appeared on the front page of the newspaper, and the details of his crime and the judge’s verdict were on Page 3.

That schoolboy is now a 24-year-old man. He is no longer a child.

Urgent course correction needed

During his presentation at the IX Summit of the Americas, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley humbly requested inclusion of all countries, and the removal of sanctions on some of them, so as to encourage development equitably—a statement that holds much merit.

According to Arta Moeini and Christopher Mott International, sanctions are often framed as an instrument of choice in the foreign policy toolkit of North Atlantic nations.

Schools need smart policy on phones

Schools need smart policy on phones

The incident involving the seizure and alleged search of ­pupils’ phones by teachers at a secondary school deserves a more thoughtful response than the usual rush to ­judgment and blasting of one side or the other. There are multiple ­issues to be considered that will not be resolved by knee-jerk ­responses.

Ukraine: rockets and policy

Ukraine: rockets and policy

How would we know if the United States is deliberately starving Ukraine of weapons in order to force it into a compromise peace settlement that leaves some Ukrainian territory—maybe even a lot—in Russian hands?

You can imagine the White House having such a strategy, though it would never admit it. After all, if Ukraine managed to drive the Russian army out of the whole country, Moscow might panic and escalate to nuclear weapons. President Biden’s prime duty is to keep the United States safe—not to put the Ukrainian border back where it used to be.

We must press for higher standards

Let us put to an end to the saying, “everything goes in T&T”. We are in such a mess at so many levels in this country that we have to decide enough is enough, and press for higher standards.

It starts with each one of us. We have to exact higher standards from our officeholders. The higher the office, the greater ought to be the demand. The AG’s Office is not only one of the highest in the land, but indeed a very serious one.

Resolving a paradox

Former education minister Dr Tim Gopeesingh recently suggested that fathers being more active in their children’s lives can stem school violence and other social ills. This is both true and misleading.

That absent fathers correlate with a host of dysfunctional behaviours among children is not in dispute. These include poor academic performance, drug abuse, teenage pregnancy, delinquency and criminal activity.