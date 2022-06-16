Child rights: lifelong protection

On Tuesday, the Express published, with the bold banner headline, ‘SCHOOLBOY’ FREED OF MURDER—the story of a young man who had been freed of a crime he had committed when he was 15 years old.

His photograph and name appeared on the front page of the newspaper, and the details of his crime and the judge’s verdict were on Page 3.

That schoolboy is now a 24-year-old man. He is no longer a child.