Childhood hope for T&T

When I was a child, I was fortunate enough to have teachers at Morne Diablo RC School who supported us as students significantly. Their support was not only limited to academic achievement but also artistic and all other areas. My teacher at the time, Miss Bon, recognised my writing abilities and urged me to enter many competitions, which I was successful in.

As we enjoy the patriotic atmosphere of our country’s Independence I wish to share a poem that I wrote at the age of eight, and to which I still repeat in my head to this day.

“Trinidad is a beautiful land

And has beautiful music like the steelpan

When you hear steelpan play

You cannot help but dingolay.

Trinidad Carnival is the greatest show on earth

And I am proud to be a part of this festival since my birth.

In Trinidad Divali is another festival

To which everyone knows the food is sensational

Divali is the darkest night of all

Without the flame of the deya on that night you will certainly bawl.

Eid is fun with brotherhood love

We visit our Muslim friends and get blessings from above.

Muslims give charity all throughout

They are truly caring people without a doubt.

Trini Christmas is the best

With parang songs, camaraderie and food that no other country can test

We all join in prayer with hope, love and peace

In this island surrounded by the Caribbean Sea.”

Nigel Seenathsingh

San Fernando

Access to justice

Access to justice

In his Independence Day speech in 1962, our first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, said our first responsibility as a country was the protection and promotion of our democracy. Many years later, in 2009, the Honourable Chief Justice, then a High Court judge, presented a paper at the 16th Commonwealth Law Conference on the issue of access to justice and its role in a democracy.

Darkness upon us

Darkness upon us

For very many citizens, Trinidad and Tobago, at 61, is an extremely depressing place—violent, joyless, uninspiring. Dark.

Take the news during independence week. A Sunday Express front-page headline, “Robbery Madness”, pointed to over 2,000 reported robberies from January to July this year; another, “Begging for food”, spoke to the growing deprivation being experienced by citizens all over. Two days later, the paper’s front page announced “Gunshots Like Thunder” when a 29-year-old father of one was gunned down on his way to work at the Arima Hospital.

Not so fast, Madam Police Commissioner

Well, well, well, Madam Police Commissioner, I did not think you could have got worse. How can you celebrate as a success a reduction in reports of shootings and woundings by over 60 per cent while the murder rate remains the same, and not realise that all it indicates is that the killers are more accurate and effective in executing their murderous intent?

Refocus, reflect on rescuing our country

This is an Independence Day message written on behalf of the victims of crime and the mothers/fathers of deceased victims of crime.

This year is not a year to celebrate our Independence. My community group chat, with over 100 persons, unlike years gone by, had only one “Happy Independence Day” post on it this year. One radio commentator, speaking on August 31 about Hasely Crawford winning gold in Montreal in 1976, or our first woman prime minister or our first woman presi­dent simply pales in comparison to the wanton carnage being unleashed in our country by criminals.

Sugar and a cuppa

Sugar and a cuppa

“I am the sugar at the bottom of the English cup of tea. I am the sweet tooth, the sugar plantations that rotted generations of English children’s teeth. There are thousands of others beside me that are, you know, the cup of tea itself [...] Because they don’t grow it in Lancashire, you know [...] Not a single tea plantation exists within the United Kingdom.

Childhood hope for T&T

