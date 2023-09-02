Childhood hope for T&T

For very many citizens, Trinidad and Tobago, at 61, is an extremely depressing place—violent, joyless, uninspiring. Dark.

Take the news during independence week. A Sunday Express front-page headline, “Robbery Madness”, pointed to over 2,000 reported robberies from January to July this year; another, “Begging for food”, spoke to the growing deprivation being experienced by citizens all over. Two days later, the paper’s front page announced “Gunshots Like Thunder” when a 29-year-old father of one was gunned down on his way to work at the Arima Hospital.