Childhood hope for T&T

When I was a child, I was fortunate enough to have teachers at Morne Diablo RC School who supported us as students significantly. Their support was not only limited to academic achievement but also artistic and all other areas. My teacher at the time, Miss Bon, recognised my writing abilities and urged me to enter many competitions, which I was successful in.
As we enjoy the patriotic atmosphere of our country’s Independence I wish to share a poem that I wrote at the age of eight, and to which I still repeat in my head to this day.
“Trinidad is a beautiful land
And has beautiful music like the steelpan
When you hear steelpan play
You cannot help but dingolay.
Trinidad Carnival is the greatest show on earth
And I am proud to be a part of this festival since my birth.
In Trinidad Divali is another festival
To which everyone knows the food is sensational
Divali is the darkest night of all
Without the flame of the deya on that night you will certainly bawl.
Eid is fun with brotherhood love
We visit our Muslim friends and get blessings from above.
Muslims give charity all throughout
They are truly caring people without a doubt.
Trini Christmas is the best
With parang songs, camaraderie and food that no other country can test
We all join in prayer with hope, love and peace
In this island surrounded by the Caribbean Sea.”
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando