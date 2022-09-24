The Good Book clearly indicates to us that children are a heritage from the Lord and we are admonished to take good care of them by loving, protecting and providing for them.
We will give an account for how we treated the children who were placed in our care during our journey on Earth.
I was deeply saddened when I read of the incident of the baby whose life was ended in that gruesome manner. There are no excuses here. Why? Because there are options available in T&T when it comes to children.
How many other children have suffered at the hands of adults right here in Trinidad and Tobago? The information is there before our very eyes. These helpless children are abused and taken advantage of at times. It is wrong to take out your personal problems on a child.
Do we truly believe children are a gift from God and they are a blessing to us? If so, we would not treat them in the way that some of them are being treated.
I have heard so many heart-breaking stories from children, some of them unable to recover from their past experiences. These sad events have caused some of them to go down a dark path in life.
I am appealing to all parents and guardians: please, if for some reason you cannot take care of a child or children under your care, seek help. It is available out there. You have no right to harm that child in any way.
My condolences and prayers are with those individuals who would have truly loved that little baby. May God give you strength in these trying moments of your life.
Let us, as a nation, stand up for our children, those who are being given a raw deal in our society. Continual praying for them and, if possible, assisting in any way is a very good idea.
Let us do it together.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan
