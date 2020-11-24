Children being left behind

We have been hearing the phrase “no child left behind”, which I do agree with 100 per cent; but, in reality, that is not so.

Since the attack by Covid-19 and online learning introduced by the education system for all our children, many have been left out of the frame for different reasons

Let us not pretend, for this information is all over the news with visual proof.

Some still do not have a proper device to be part of the classes. Others do not have Wi-Fi, and some have to walk miles just to get a connection, having to hold up the device in a particular direction and hope for the best.

Now that is not all. Can you imagine four or five individuals fighting up with one laptop or cellphone for hours to receive tutoring? Put yourself in these children’s position; how effective can this be?

I have heard parents and their struggles, with having to run to the schools often to get their children’s school work and information, etc. Something needs to be done, especially with devices for children and the ability to access the Internet.

If we can find money to revitalise Port of Spain, with which I have no issues, I believe educating our nation’s children should take top priority so that no child is left behind.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

