Children in real and immediate danger

So, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is angry, he’s mad, he wants the acting top cop to find the Sabga report and act on it.
For a change, if Dr Rowley thinks before ranting, he may realise the children on that report are around 40 years old now and no longer in danger, while most of the perpetrators are dead and gone.
The exigency should be on the Judith Jones report. This report is available, there is no need to look for it, and these children are in real and immediate danger. At present, who knows what sexual, physical and psychological abuses are being conducted and experienced. Yet he insists to provide funding to these houses of torture.
These children—our children—cannot be moved to safety, but plans are afoot to remove the alien children, who entered my country illegally, from the heliport and ensure their safety
Does Dr Rowley not understand that some of our children have died in these horror houses all because the torture exceeded their endurance?
Len Ragoobir
Charlieville