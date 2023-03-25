Children learn from our example

Discipline taught at an early age is the best demonstration of love a parent or any adult caregiver can give to the children in their care.
Children need to feel safe and nurtured at home and in any environment daily, and to know what is expected of them. If there were no rules to follow, our world would be in a worse mess than it is today.
Babies are born innocent, then day by day learn from the adults caring for them. If they are neglected, not fed on time or screamed at, or made to feel a burden or inconvenience to these adults, then that is a blemish that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.
Rude and obnoxious children beating up on their peers and teachers is a worldwide problem. Some even bring guns and knives into the schools and use them.
Parenting changed in the early 1960s when parents thought that their own upbringing was too harsh. They became pals with their children at too young an age, discussing gossip of family members or neighbours in front of their kids.
Whose fault was it when those children started to be rude to adults? A parent told me, “If in the supermarket her son took an apple and ate it, that is for the manager to correct him.”
In the old days with less crime, kidnappings or sex perverts out there, a child could learn a small amount of independence, which is essential to their growing up, by riding a bike to school, even stopping to eat a mango, but had to make sure their uniform was not soiled, then arrive at school on time.
Today, because of crime, children are not maturing as parents who have cars take them everywhere. The less fortunate have to walk, take a bus or taxi, and may meet up with the wrong type of friend.
These children are Trinidad and Tobago’s future. Therefore, they are the concern of all of us. They are the ones who will work and make the future decisions in our land.
This has to be in the foremost interest of us all to find a way to communicate with our youngsters. Some are leaving school not being able to read or write. This is an urgent matter that needs our immediate attention.
Patricia Blades
St James