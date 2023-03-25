Children learn from our example

Discipline taught at an early age is the best demonstration of love a parent or any adult caregiver can give to the children in their care.

Children need to feel safe and nurtured at home and in any environment daily, and to know what is expected of them. If there were no rules to follow, our world would be in a worse mess than it is today.

Babies are born innocent, then day by day learn from the adults caring for them. If they are neglected, not fed on time or screamed at, or made to feel a burden or inconvenience to these adults, then that is a blemish that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

Rude and obnoxious children beating up on their peers and teachers is a worldwide problem. Some even bring guns and knives into the schools and use them.

Parenting changed in the early 1960s when parents thought that their own upbringing was too harsh. They became pals with their children at too young an age, discussing gossip of family members or neighbours in front of their kids.

Whose fault was it when those children started to be rude to adults? A parent told me, “If in the supermarket her son took an apple and ate it, that is for the manager to correct him.”

In the old days with less crime, kidnappings or sex perverts out there, a child could learn a small amount of independence, which is essential to their growing up, by riding a bike to school, even stopping to eat a mango, but had to make sure their uniform was not soiled, then arrive at school on time.

Today, because of crime, children are not maturing as parents who have cars take them everywhere. The less fortunate have to walk, take a bus or taxi, and may meet up with the wrong type of friend.

These children are Trini­dad and Tobago’s future. Therefore, they are the concern of all of us. They are the ones who will work and make the future decisions in our land.

This has to be in the foremost interest of us all to find a way to communicate with our youngsters. Some are leaving school not being able to read or write. This is an urgent matter that needs our immediate attention.

Patricia Blades

St James

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Answers required for accountability

Answers required for accountability

Persons in public life frequently exercise power without accountability. As president Paula-Mae Weekes was recently demitting office, we were reminded of the fate of the merit list for the appointment of a commissioner of police that was prepared by the Police Service Commission but which was, in August 2021, diverted from reaching the Parliament.

Please read, Excellency

Please read, Excellency

Once in a while, when the nation’s ruling elites are summoned to put on display their airs and wears, we at the lower rungs of the social ladder get opportunities to view how those who consider themselves the upper castes parade like peafowls in the finest garments their TT$ can buy. Fortunately for us lesser mortals, television cameras are just about everywhere, especially when ceremonies, rituals and oftentimes plain bad manners come under close scrutiny of the ordinary citizens who look on with expressions of disgust at these pseudo-elites.

Will Modi derail India?

Will Modi derail India?

Over his almost nine years as India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has ensured the continued growth and modernisation of the nation’s economy, now the world’s fifth largest behind the US, China, Japan and Germany, and moving to third position by 2030 with GDP of US$8.4 trillion. This year, the economy is expected to grow at 7.5 per cent—fastest in the world.

Pristine Christine

Pristine Christine

LAST Monday, Christine Carla Kangaloo was inaugurated as the seventh President of the Republic. I did not support her candidacy to the highest office in the land, but was buoyed by the advice my friend Arnold Rampersad gave me some years ago about one of other political leaders: “Selwyn, she is now our Pre­sident. We must wish her the best, work with her, and pray that she acts in the interest of our country.”

Children learn from our example

Discipline taught at an early age is the best demonstration of love a parent or any adult caregiver can give to the children in their care.

Children need to feel safe and nurtured at home and in any environment daily, and to know what is expected of them. If there were no rules to follow, our world would be in a worse mess than it is today.

To oppose or not to oppose?

“Let none presume to wear an undeserved dignity”, our Opposition Leader quoted from Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice as to her reason for not attending the inauguration ceremony of President Christine Kangaloo. The quote, however, continues, “O, that estates, degrees and offices were not derived corruptly, and that clear honour were purchased by the merit of the wearer.” The question begs: what is the relevance of this quote with regard to the dignity/appointment of our President?