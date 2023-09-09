Looking at children well attired in school uniforms but with placards on the road protesting is not a pleasing sight.
While watching the news on Friday and reading our dailies yesterday, I saw children trying to walk on a makeshift road. I was scared that they could fall and hurt themselves. Now, I have grown accustomed over the years to seeing children also on the protest line for various reasons with their parents.
As a concerned citizen, there are many things that are impacting children in our country. We must give serious thought to this, for example, bad roads, schools on the waiting list to be completed, a lack of water, and the high cost of schoolbooks are affecting the growth and progress of our children.
There are parents who simply cannot afford to purchase all their children’s items at the same time. These things, as small as they may appear, are some of the inconveniences many of our children have to face on a daily basis.
Too many of our nation’s children are going through what I call serious hard times. I cannot describe it any other way, but that can impact them later down the road. We are not all the same, and what one can endure may destroy another. We need to do all in our power to make childhood experiences pleasant for our children.
My mind goes back to when I was a child, and what I am seeing that some of our children go through on a daily basis has me baffled at times. Let us save our children. I believe it is our responsibility to be there for them and try our best to make their childhood a good experience.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan