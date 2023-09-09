Looking at children well attired in school uniforms but with placards on the road protesting is not a pleasing sight.

While watching the news on Friday and reading our dailies yesterday, I saw children trying to walk on a makeshift road. I was scared that they could fall and hurt themselves. Now, I have grown accustomed over the years to seeing children also on the protest line for various reasons with their parents.

As a concerned citizen, there are many things that are impacting children in our country. We must give serious thought to this, for example, bad roads, schools on the waiting list to be completed, a lack of water, and the high cost of schoolbooks are affecting the growth and progress of our children.

There are parents who simply cannot afford to purchase all their children’s items at the same time. These things, as small as they may appear, are some of the inconveniences many of our children have to face on a daily basis.

Too many of our nation’s children are going through what I call serious hard times. I cannot describe it any other way, but that can impact them later down the road. We are not all the same, and what one can endure may destroy another. We need to do all in our power to make childhood experi­ences pleasant for our children.

My mind goes back to when I was a child, and what I am seeing that some of our children go through on a daily basis has me baffled at times. Let us save our children. I believe it is our responsibility to be there for them and try our best to make their childhood a good experience.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

The new school year opened on Monday with the glowing ­report from the Minister of Education that “99 per cent of the 830 public ECCE (Early Childhood Education Centres), primary and secondary schools across the country” were ready to receive their pupils. In the following days came reports from teachers, parents, school administrators and political representatives about schools that were unfit for accepting children, pupils having to make do in inadequate temporary locations, teachers who could not get to their schools due to deplorable roads, pupils without public transport and children having to stay home and be taught online.

This weekend, in India’s capital, New Delhi, leaders of 43 developed and developing countries are meeting in a G20 Summit with India as current president. It is the largest number ever to participate in this gathering. But China’s President, Xi Jinping, is not there. Premier Li Qiang heads the Chinese delegation.

As soon as he confirmed that I was “the” Raffique Shah with whom he wanted to speak, he quickly established his bona­fides and pedigree as a Presentation College Chaguanas alum, a die-hard Pres Boy.

Two weeks ago I was invited to be a panel member of a conference, “The March on Washington: Its Legacy and Impact in the Americas”, that was organised by the US Permanent Mission to the Organisation of American States (OAS) in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington at which Martin Luther King Jnr delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

“Indigenous” comes from the Latin word “indigena”, which in turn derives from two words in Old Latin. They are “indu” which means in or within, and “ginere” which is to beget. This gives you a deeper understanding of the word which in most modern dictionaries is given the meaning “native”.

It is with much alarm that I have been viewing the Carib advertisements on television. The use of life-size teddy bears in the beer commercial is unfortunate since these figures are known to be a magnet for attracting small children.