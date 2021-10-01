Children should come first

Citizens interested in the fight against criminal activity are constantly reminded that if you see something, say something. In my personal, unsolicited, unpaid opinion, it is a crime against the children of T&T when teachers chose to abandon their responsibilities.
A blind man can see that it can be alleged that the president of the teachers union considers herself the epitome of perfection. She is the boss of all teachers, not the Minister of Education. Her every last word must be considered law, regarding the running and complete control of teaching services.
The Minister of Education allegedly thinks otherwise. The world does not, and must not turn, on the whims and fancies of any trade union leader’s unfounded claims of being disrespected.
In my humble opinion, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) should be worrying about why the pupils attending the Concordat schools do better than those in the Government schools in all examinations for children between 12 and 18 years of age.
In particular, the teachers of the Hindu, Muslim and Presbyterian establishments cannot be faulted for abandonment. What makes these faith-based schools and teachers better? I see them as totally focused on creating a credible finished product. But that story is for another letter.
Forget about teachers allegedly suffering on 2012/2013 salaries. Some of us should be so lucky in the middle of a pandemic. What of the thousands of qualified teachers sitting at home waiting to be called?
My saying something about the high-handedness and egotistical self-stroking by TTUTA is necessary. Image is everything. Left to me, any teachers choosing to abandon their posts on any said day should lose pay for that particular day.
The Government has burrowed itself into a corner, ensuring all public sector workers have been paid their full salaries during this pandemic.
Read my political lips here: teachers, same as doctors, nurses and lawyers, are the same as the rest of us. They laugh, they cry and they die, just like we do.
We appreciate sacrifices made during wage negotiations. But, at the end of the day, it is up to you, on a personal level, to treat well with other human beings.
Image in T&T is everything. The children must come first.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin