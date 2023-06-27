Remain calm, West Indies, don’t lose your heads. Stay off social media, don’t listen to all those media personalities who want to jump on our backs to make themselves relevant.
West Indies fans, they know what they have to do, now is not the time to slag them off, it isn’t over till it’s over. West Indies, we WILL get to the ICC World Cup, don’t take the opposition for granted. Play the game, not the occasion!
When the chips are down and your backs are against the wall, that’s when you’ve got to show them your mettle. Don’t let the anger consume you. Reflect, regroup, and we go again.
I believe in Hope, Pooran, Joseph, Hosein. I believe in all of them. I believe in the West Indies! Darren Sammy, take control of the camp and sort this out; don’t ever give up, boys. Yannic Cariah has to start the next game. Rally ’round the West Indies across the multiverse and back!
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas