Remain calm, West Indies, don’t lose your heads. Stay off social media, don’t listen to all those media personalities who want to jump on our backs to make themselves relevant.

West Indies fans, they know what they have to do, now is not the time to slag them off, it isn’t over till it’s over. West Indies, we WILL get to the ICC World Cup, don’t take the opposition for granted. Play the game, not the occasion!

When the chips are down and your backs are against the wall, that’s when you’ve got to show them your mettle. Don’t let the anger consume you. Reflect, regroup, and we go again.

I believe in Hope, Pooran, Joseph, Hosein. I believe in all of them. I believe in the West Indies! Darren Sammy, take control of the camp and sort this out; don’t ever give up, boys. Yannic Cariah has to start the next game. Rally ’round the West Indies across the multiverse and back!

Kendell Karan

Chaguanas

Get real with voters’ needs

The dislocation, damage and distress resulting from yesterday’s heavy rainfall and flooding provide pertinent and important context for the current local government campaign. More than national government, local government is designed to operate up close and personal in the lives of citizens. Behind every overflowing river, flooded street, road blocked by fallen trees, and threatening landslide is a story about the quality of local government and the communities it serves or under-serves.

Much ado about LGBTQ books

“I often thought, while I read, that the particular science or field I was reading about was the thing to which I should have given my days and nights, adding knowledge to knowledge, making discoveries, making something of myself, using all my faculties.”

Greater good

In quick succession, between June 8 and June 25, the government of ­Guyana released news, first, of the signing of a contract worth $688 million for the rebuilding of a new Christ Church Secondary School to replace the one destroyed by fire back in January; and just last week, the commissioning of a $585 million “state-of-the-art” Abram Zuil Secondary School in Region Two.

Russia: what just happened?

Up until late afternoon Moscow time on Saturday, Russia was in a state of acute crisis, with Yevgeny Prigozhin pulling his “Wagner” army of mercenary soldiers out of Ukraine and sending some of them racing up the highway towards Moscow instead. Their task was to force Russia’s military leadership to quit for corruption and incompetence.

Citizens suffering: why no action on noise pollution?

I have been hearing comments by our honourable Prime Minister recently and I am curious at some of his utterances.

Dr Rowley, Sir, when you say that “local elections is about quality of life”, what exactly do you mean? I trust you are aware of the following facts:

Press freedom at risk

The People’s National Movement got it fragmentarily correct when the leader of the PNM Tobago Council, Ancil Dennis, expressed concern that freedom of the press was at risk.