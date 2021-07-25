Choose quality life over ignorance

This letter is for Trinbagonians of our many races and in various occupations, who expect intelligent, informative, caring conversation from the trade union fraternity. You are the pass needed for union leaders to live comfortably. Their bank balances depend on your willingness to be part and parcel of their negative Covid-19 misinformation and tomfoolery being touted regarding the importance of being fully vaccinated.
Please note that the better educated, intelligent Trinbagonians of all walks of life have already been vaccinated. These lucky people include an extensive labour force that does not need to scratch the backs of trade union leaders. These families have secured a toe hold on keeping themselves as safe as possible during this unrelenting pandemic. Please check the following: out there in foreign (and I choose England to draw first reference as we all know about England and the Queen) a few days ago 500,000 new cases of the deadly Covid-19 virus and 500 deaths every day were being recorded. What is there not to understand about the dangers of Covid-19 and its now rampaging Delta variant?
There are now in T&T far more intelligent vaccinated citizens who do not need to kowtow to the self serving rubbish talk from the trade unions, eg: restaurant workers, those in manufacturing, the farmers, workers in construction, and vendors who are prepared to take their chances on the streets and enjoy being self employed. These citizens have magnificently chosen quality of life above ignorant conjecture.
I mean no disrespect. Stand in front your mirror, take a good look at yourself. In this day and age in the Year of our Lord 2021, ask yourself this: Do I look like a slave? Who considers himself/herself to be enslaved? Where is my brain located? Who needs me to remain alive? Is it my wife/husband? Boyfriend? Girlfriend? My children? My aged relatives? My childhood school friends who are also like family?
For the government paid naysayers who belong to the Public Services Association (PSA) may I please suggest that you consider your stance. The government has been borrowing, hand over fist, to keep you safe and salaried throughout this stressful pandemic. If you do not care for your life-that is your choice. But, should we be paying the salaries of unvaccinated people who have a death wish?
The unvaccinated endanger the lives of the vaccinated. Are these trade union leaders encouraging you to engage in wilful murder?
Those who cannot hear will feel. But by year end 2021, how many of us will still be alive to feel anything?
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin