The Ministry of Education, schools and teachers should work together to help families cushion the blow of ­inflation.

With the value of family incomes eroded by higher prices, salary cuts and job losses, parents are feeling the stress of meeting the cost of books, especially those with several school-age children. As this newspaper reported yesterday, the cost of purchasing books for a Form One pupil alone is over $3,000. For some families, $3,000 could cover anywhere from one to three months’ food or rent.