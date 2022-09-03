Referencing the grisly murders at the Brix Hotel, recently Ashley Morris and the case of Rian­na Victoria Mohammed, among many other instances not too long ago, sincere condolences to the families, friends and loved ones.

At the onset, these crimes should not be happening in the first place. Reading the details of these cases in the media and getting to know the background of the spouses involved justifies an infamous quote from you know who.

I hate to say it, but it is a reality. Likewise for the friends who we accompany, that quote is also famous. To some, it may come across as victim blaming, but collateral damage is inevitable. Today, we must be extra careful with whom we associate ourselves, men and women.

Personal security is necessary, whether it be walking away, keeping your mouth shut on social media, being home at a certain time, and spotting shady business. To all victims, may their souls rest in eternal peace.

Kendell Karan

Chaguanas

