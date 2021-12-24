Christmas Day in T&T

“For unto us a child is born, unto us, a son is given: and the government shall be upon His shoulder: and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace”.

It is Christmas Day and I am certain many families are coming together in whatever way that is possible, even with the pandemic.

I trust whatever you are doing, to the best of your ability keep in mind we are still in a pandemic.

Let us all enjoy the season, remembering the “reason for the season”—the coming of the Saviour, Jesus. No longer a baby in a manger, but the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords, the one who has brought hope to the world due to His birth.

As we reflect on the past year, I know there can be sad memories for many due to the pandemic, but for this day, Christmas Day, try your best to focus on what is before you. It is a joyous occasion and a time of ­celebration.

Amid the celebration, is there someone who can do with some cheering up?

How about being that instrument used to do this, a phone call or a text message may be just what that person needs to put some Christmas in their day.

Sharing a Christmas lunch, a well-packed food box given to a needy person will bring joy to their heart. Is that not what Christmas is all about?

Blessings to all. Long life, peace, joy, happiness, prosperity to all living in sweet Trinidad and Tobago.

Merry, merry Christmas.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

