Christmas kudos to T&TEC

Thank you, T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) for that herculean effort to restore our electricity supply during the week of Christmas.
When the evening of Sunday, December 20 came and the northern division office explained that we probably would not get electricity back that night, I thought the crew would have to stop work. It was pitch black and the sky was spitting. I thought of them up in that dark, difficult and dangerous terrain, probably wishing they were somewhere else. But they worked all night long.
At 5 a.m. Monday, the lights came back on.
Not for long, however.
We were told by the patient, helpful office staff that it was a major problem, involving a huge fallen tree and lots of broken wires. The entire North Coast from Maracas through Blanchisseuse was dark.
T&TEC installed three generators to give us an intermittent supply and with several crews working non-stop, power was eventually fully restored on Wednesday, near midnight, and with that our water supply.
Generally, if we have a power cut, T&TEC’s response is immediate and there is always a crew on its way to fix the problem.
So, thank you, T&TEC. For last weekend and all of 2020!
JM Yarra
via e-mail