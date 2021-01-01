Christmas kudos to T&TEC

Thank you, T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) for that herculean effort to restore our electricity supply during the week of Christmas.

When the evening of Sunday, December 20 came and the northern division office explained that we probably would not get electricity back that night, I thought the crew would have to stop work. It was pitch black and the sky was spitting. I thought of them up in that dark, difficult and dangerous terrain, probably wishing they were somewhere else. But they worked all night long.

At 5 a.m. Monday, the lights came back on.

Not for long, however.

We were told by the patient, helpful office staff that it was a major problem, involving a huge fallen tree and lots of broken wires. The entire North Coast from Maracas through Blanchisseuse was dark.

T&TEC installed three generators to give us an intermittent supply and with several crews working non-stop, power was eventually fully restored on Wednesday, near midnight, and with that our water supply.

Generally, if we have a power cut, T&TEC’s response is immediate and there is always a crew on its way to fix the problem.

So, thank you, T&TEC. For last weekend and all of 2020!

JM Yarra

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The lost art of simplicity

The lost art of simplicity

HERE we are, into 2021, and probably wondering what we will make of it. We can be sure that it will be difficult and challenging on all fronts. The variable will be our individual responses. That’s the element that can yield the widest range of outcomes.

Every year, we routinely ask each other how we spent the season. Every response I got this time came from a place that suggested none of the accustomed festive fuss. People seemed to have adjusted to a more basic form of celebration.

The Guyana prison-court model

The Guyana prison-court model

FROM neighbouring Guyana comes a novel idea which may be found to be useful and adaptable to our local considerations in the operations of the Trinidad and Tobago justice system.

A tribute to Prof Adesh

“Prof Adesh has left behind a rich legacy of poetry, song, literature, music and a multitude of scholarly publications for us to remember him. Today, under his tutorship and leadership, Trinidad and Tobago is a beautiful garden of sangeet (song) for the entire world to listen to and enjoy.”

Christmas kudos to T&TEC

Thank you, T&TEC (Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission) for that herculean effort to restore our electricity supply during the week of Christmas.

WASA should collect arrears first

So the Minister of Public Utilities wants to assess our water rates? Did I hear some years ago that there are unpaid bills due to the Water and Sewerage Authority in the amount of millions of dollars, or is it billions?

Scaling the heights of excellence

Scaling the heights of excellence

In the same way light is emphasised by darkness, so too have points of excellence stood out sharply amid the hardships and challenges of 2020. Over the past few weeks you, our dear readers, have submitted your nominations for those you consider most deserving of our annual awards in recognition of excellence. We thank you and marvel at the consistency of nominations which has made this year’s selections almost unanimous.