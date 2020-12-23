As we celebrate this 2020 Christmas season, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) extends our sincerest wishes and request, in the interest of rebuilding a transparent and sustainable society, that our honourable Government commit to achieving the following:
1. Repeal the recent amendments to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Property Act (2020) which neuters the Office of the Procurement Regulator, allowing our Treasury to be raided;
2. Grant the public complete copies of Environmental Impact Assessments for Certificate of Environmental Clearance applications;
3. Include active environmentally conscious non-governmental organisations on the recently convened National Council for Sustainable Development;
4. Formulate a Caribbean Sea coordinated environmental response plan with information and resource-sharing mechanisms to prevent regional environmental disasters such as the FSO Nabarima;
5. Pass and proclaim the Fisheries Management Bill (2020) with amendments to include stakeholder participation and updating of the Shrimp Trawl Regulations;
6. Pass and proclaim the long anticipated decades-old Beverage Containers and the Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (TTEITI) Bills;
7. Sign and ratify the United Nations Escazu Agreement which promotes democracy, transparency and access to information;
8. Enforce existing legislation to prevent the daily burning of debris which blows into the lungs of South Port of Spain;
9. Regulate the royalty assessment of the extractive sector (oil, gas and mineral) which is at present based on an “honour” system, whereby the extractor declares their volumes extracted without any independent verification. This promotes “tax leakages” that defraud our nation of billions in royalty revenues annually, and which was warned of in consecutive Auditor General Reports (2015-2018);
10. Publicise all contracts signed between the extractive sector and the Government so as to ensure we are paid a fair and globally comparative “value for volume”;
11. Make EIAs mandatory for CEC seismic surveys applications. Peer-reviewed studies have confirmed seismic detonations destroy zooplankton which forms the foundation of our marine food chain;
12. Repair the Coast Guard (TTCG) Interceptor Vessels which were to be repaired (since November 2018) in the “shortest possible time” to protect our open maritime borders;
13. Clean up the Gulf of Paria which is the dumping zone of the industrial sector and enforce the Polluter Pays Principle;
14. Review WASA’s expenditure and invest in the Green Fund to finance river water collection/retention facilities to stop the annual TTMTTD desalination leakage which is draining our Treasury;
15. Maintain existing road, drainage and port infrastructure that have become painfully dilapidated rather than increase the national debt by borrowing billions to build new infrastructure and highways from nowhere to nowhere;
16. Address unregulated and illegal land-grabbing in protected areas such as the Environmentally Sensitive Area (ESA) the Aripo Savannas.
We wish you all the best for the new year, and assure you we will continue to stand guard to protect the natural environment and the future of our children.