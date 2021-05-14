With Trinidad and Tobago recording its highest ever coronavirus death rate on Thursday, I urge all citizens to accept whatever Covid-19 vaccine is available and being offered at this time.
Whether it is AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Sinopharm, the vaccines will be of tremendous benefit and reduce the chances of severe disease, hospitalisation or death among Covid-19-positive patients.
It is a fact that the efficacy among the various Covid-19 vaccines may differ—two jabs of some, at least two months apart, will provide safety of about 90 to 92 per cent of persons; while others will provide up to 75 per cent.
Nevertheless, this strongly outweighs the risks of severe disease or morbidity, whether short-term or long-term, from Covid-19 infections.
I also urge the Minister of Finance to ensure that he gives the Ministry of Health priority funding during this crucial stage of the Covid-19 health crisis. This is of paramount importance in order to ensure the hospitals and regional health authorities can afford to hire/pay salaries of the extra medical, nursing and paramedical staff, as well as fund the purchases all the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), technical equipment, pharmaceuticals and other health supplies needed to ensure proper care of all current Covid-19 patients.
There is also a crucial need for the Health Ministry/RHAs to increase the Covid-19 vaccination centres across the nation (from the existing 25 centres), as well as properly equip them with enough staff and necessary medical supplies.
An improved communications system for citizens seeking vaccines must also be a priority.
Reports emanating from these centres point to the very high degree of professionalism, courtesy, efficiency from all medical and other personnel, and I would like to express my deep appreciation and gratitude to all frontline medical workers who are continuously risking their lives and safety, and that of their families, to ensure we win this Covid-19 war.
Dr Tim Gopeesingh
senior oncologist/gynaecologist;
former Cabinet minister and MP