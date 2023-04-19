I met Cheval Ramjattan for the first time last Saturday while I canvassed Aranjuez for sponsorship for a Bhakti TV broadcast taking place at the Satya Anand Ashram. It was the first and last time I would ever see him. He was murdered on Tuesday night.
We spoke at length about our community of Aranjuez and the high crime rate. We spoke about his life, his children, his ex-wife and the present one. He poured his life savings into his Pills & Potions Pharmacy.
On Tuesday night I passed by and saw police at Madeo’s Mini Plaza and I just assumed the police officers were there to set up a road block but sadly, as usual, they were on the scene after the crime had been committed!
A life filled with potential, lost. Children are fatherless, a husband lost to gun violence, a businessman murdered.
Aranjuez is under siege. We are being picked off one at a time, yet police are intent on sharing tickets for traffic infractions.
Take, for instance, last Saturday at 2 a.m.—police were out in numbers with some device, catching speeding drivers on the east-bound lane of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway. They were hiding just after the Aranjuez Bridge, and tickets were being shared by Nestlé.
All these police resources deployed to earn revenue for the Government. What a waste. The police motto is To Protect and Serve? Who exactly are they protecting when an entire community is hiding indoors as soon as they get home, and the police have become a revenue stream for the Government!
How much more must we take? Death is a very final thing, and in this life we can only die once. The bandits are making sure it is final.
We are living in self-imposed jails. We are our own jailers. We are living in hell right here in sweet Trinidad and Tobago.
I keep asking myself: why are we not more angry? The answer is deafening silence! How many more good people must die before the Government takes action against these career criminals? Why is the commissioner of police not doing more than throwing up her hands and praying for help! I am reminded that God Helps Those Who Help Themselves!
We must now help ourselves. I don’t subscribe to vigilante justice, but we do need protection and a private security firm is the answer.
It is time we take our community back by all means legally possible. The bandits do not play by the same rules as we do and, sadly, we are not armed.
And, even if we were, we are reminded that standing our ground is often considered a show of force, and if we were to take a life in the process we are as guilty as the bandits.
Time to man up, Dr Rowley, and take back our country from the bandits. The buck stops with you.
Heartfelt condolences to the wife, children and family of Mr Ramjattan.