On Monday, May 3, the Prime Minister made several adjustments to the current public health regulations that increased restrictions by closing more businesses.
This will have a negative financial impact on thousands of already-vulnerable citizens as they are now unemployed. While I am glad that those in the public sector, their salaries are guaranteed, we must protect those who are employed in the private sector.
The Government should have a heart and some consideration for the thousands who are now unemployed and are unable to provide for their basic needs. Citizens and businesses still have not recovered from the last lockdown and are now faced with these new measures. When you lock down the country, you must also take care of those who are in need.
These citizens are now struggling, not knowing where their next meal is coming from. They are unsure about how they are going to pay their rent, and banks may start foreclosing on those who cannot pay their mortgages. These same citizens must also struggle to pay for basic utilities such as water, lights and telephone.
I am calling on the Prime Minister to bring relief to our citizens. I call on him to consider deferring utility bill payments on water and electricity, remove VAT on food items and to issue temporary food cards similar to what was given in the lead-up to the general election 2020, this time, in a transparent and equitable manner.
The Government should consult with the banking sector, who make super profits every year, to assist citizens by deferring loan payments or consider reduced interest rates.
I have spoken to several business owners in my constituency and they are crying out for relief. Barataria/San Juan is one of the larger economic hubs outside of Port of Spain, and many of our small-to-medium-sized businesses are on the verge of collapse.
Many citizens depend on these businesses for employment to sustain their families. Based on my discussions, I am calling on the Government to provide some level of tax relief and incentives for these small and medium-sized businesses to stay alive.
There are citizens in this country who live pay cheque to pay cheque and those persons need to be taken care of. Mr Prime Minister, in these calamitous times, some may not be able to afford Netflix or even one banana.
Saddam Hosein
Member of Parliament, Barataria/San Juan