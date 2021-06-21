Citizens crying out for unity among our leaders

Amid this present pandemic with hundreds of lives lost already and thousands of infections in Trinidad and Tobago, a cry can be heard for unity by many throughout the country to deal with this crisis.
This cry is well known by our politicians to come together and work as one to deal with Covid-19.
As a concerned citizen, I do endorse the many voices echoing across T&T. This is not the time to be arrogant, self-opinionated, proud, haughty and carry excess baggage of hurts from the past.
The country needs unity and it must start from the top, not just beautiful speeches on this but put into demonstration.
Now if this unity is going to come into being there is something that is very needful and that is learning to respect each other, something that is greatly lacking in our country.
When people are disrespected, treated unkindly, abused with words and called all types of names they will not want to join with you in any venture.
This is why our politicians can never unite on anything.
One example is when remarks are made such as “if Covid-19 had a face it would be the UNC”.
That is not right to say, knowing what Covid-19 is doing to the country.
Even worse, it is coming from leadership people we are supposed to respect.
There are many other examples over the years where gross disrespect has been shown coming from both sides from our politicians.
Statements like these only add gas to the already existing fire of division that is in the land.
Too often, leadership would use various forums to insult each other, then with the same mouth call for support on certain bills, etc.
My friend, it is time you come into the real world of politics and exit the Dark Age, for no one will unite with people or politicians who simply show hate and disgust towards them.
It is time our leaders update their people skills for the progress of the country and unity in the land.
To our leaders, you continue to sow seeds of discord by the things you say and it is destroying Trinidad and Tobago.
I conclude with this question, is it that you want disharmony to continue or get worse in the land? If not, change the way you relate to each other—both our two major parties, PNM and UNC.
Many citizens are fed up with your childish behaviour in this hour of crisis.
Let’s do it together for a better T&T, one people, one country working in unity.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan