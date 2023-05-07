Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has distanced himself and his Government from the Brent Thomas fiasco.

He has claimed that his Government has no knowledge of what transpired.

Who paid for the Regional Security System (RSS) aircraft that brought Mr Thomas back to Trinidad from Barbados? Was it local taxpayers? If yes, then this implicates the Ministry of Finance in the scandal.

Was it Barbados? If yes, that would have been extremely generous of them. Trinidad and Tobago is not a member of the RSS. Thus, for that aircraft to be used would have involved some very senior, high-level discussions at the Ministry of National Security or the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs or the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, if not higher.

Are we to truly believe that not a single member of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago knew about this “extradition”? Not one?

Under the Extradition (Commonwealth and Foreign Territories) Act - Chapter 12-04, all requests for extradition are made to the Attorney General’s Office and the relevant forms 1,4,5,11 on pages 31,34,35,41, must be signed by same.

The Caricom Treaty does not place the Extradition (Commonwealth and Foreign Territories) Act in abeyance.

For the Government to deny all knowledge beggars belief.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Citizens deserve answers about Brent Thomas fiasco

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has distanced himself and his Government from the Brent Thomas fiasco.

He has claimed that his Government has no knowledge of what transpired.

Who paid for the Regional Security System (RSS) aircraft that brought Mr Thomas back to Trinidad from Barbados? Was it local taxpayers? If yes, then this implicates the Ministry of Finance in the scandal.

In tribute to Mary Moonan

The Coalition against Domestic Violence (CADV) extends its deep condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mary Moonan.

Mary, who had a distinguished career as a Chartered Accountant, volunteered with CADV between 1998-2012. During those years, along with the founder of CADV, Diana Mahabir-Wyatt, she worked to establish an accessible counselling service for abused children and adolescents in Trinidad and Tobago based on the ChildLine International model. This programme within CADV eventually transitioned into a non-governmental organisation, ChildLine TT.

Minister’s conduct deplorable

It is as if the Brent Thomas abduction and malicious arrest in Barbados by the T&T police is not sufficient to bring shame and disgust to the Minister of National Security, now he makes his faux pas and drags the Judiciary into disrepute.

Hinds spoke truth to power

When a senior member of Cabinet, the Honourable Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds spoke out about the genesis of lawlessness in T&T, the people who should sit up, take notice, and applaud his forthrightness, are now outraged and calling for an apology.

Tell us more, Mr PM

Tell us more, Mr PM

In distancing himself and his Government from the police abduction of businessman Brent Thomas as determined by evidence before the court, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has opened up a new can of worms. According to him, he has since discovered that “on at least half a dozen occasions, similar operations have taken place”.

Mass exodus of Trinis?

Mass exodus of Trinis?

A good friend of mine swears there is a mass exodus of bright young professionals from Trini­dad, many of them with their families; their destination of choice, Canada, which they see as a vast country with countless opportunities.