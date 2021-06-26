The images on the front pages of yesterday’s newspapers are a real indictment against this so-called loving country.

Whereas some people might be perennial hamper collectors, the majority are not. We rush to send all sorts of stuff to St Vincent and others in need, but heap contempt at our own who are in need—people, many of whom were earning their little living and now have no earnings.

The Government must be commended for its salary relief grants, hampers and food cards, but can that really suffice?

People really need help. The Government needs to rethink its approach to this assistance. Thousands of honest people cannot be made to suffer for the few dishonest ones. Deal with the dis­honest ones after. This is a pandemic situation, not a mere hamper giveaway.

There are people who were rendered unemployed since 2020, with nothing to take away more than their last pay. Some might have got a footing somewhere since, but along comes the lockdown.

I know what happened in 1987 when the NAR (National Alliance for Reconstruction) government unceremoniously cut public servants’ pay with not even a heads-up to get their house in order. Many, as have occurred during this pandemic, had to give up mortgages.

People need toilet paper after they eat. They need rice, flour, soap, soap powder and other commodities. Most understand that life cannot be the same as it was and are just happy for the little they get.

What they do not have are friends and family outside of their “circle”. If you were a casino worker, chances are most of your friends are casino workers. None cyar help none, so crapaud smoke everybody pipe.

The question now is: what can I do for my country? What you do unto the least of my brethren, you have done unto me. The Government cannot do it all.

I know many others are helping, but thank you, SouthPark, for bringing people’s plight to the forefront. To those who are feeling it: tough times don’t last forever, but tough people do.

Ann Marie Davidson

via e-mail

