I wonder how many people really watched the Return of the 4 Amigos, Faris Al-Rawi, Symon de Nobriga, Fitzgerald Hinds and Rohan Sinanan on Saturday afternoon, they, having done a similar exercise earlier this year, bearing in mind that the World Cup was on at the time as their news conference?
These ministers were on to tell us what was happening due to the excessive rainfall, as if most in the country didn’t already know, and what was in place at the 14 Regional Corporations to assist those affected.
Firstly, “the 4 Amigos” would or should have known, well in advance, of the bad weather that was heading our way as it was all over social media for the last few days, so to come and try to close the stable door after the horse has bolted, is no excuse.
This new weather phenomenon, a result, no doubt of climate change, may very well be something we will have to live with in the future. We may even find out that our two seasons, wet and dry, may be no more. To lessen the effects of flooding, governments, whoever it may be, will have to implement, not lip service, but year-round rigid programmes for proper maintenance and enforce the laws, already on the books, to prevent slash and burn, littering and dumping of garbage in waterways, rivers and drains, and on coastlines, roads and hillsides.
Until then, we will continue to see more flooding and devastation.
Time for all old talk and promises to stop and move to the next level: “Serious Action”.