Citizens have a role in crime fight

As we continue to see murder, robbery and gun violence in our beautiful nation, many people are passing around blame. What has caused this upsurge and who is really to blame? Chief among the persons on the receiving end are the Prime Minister, Minister of National Security, acting Commissioner of Police and Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
While I am not here to defend either of them, I would like to bring to this nation’s attention that we, the citizens, also have a critical role to play in the prevention and solving of crime and criminal activities.
Research conducted by Marripedia suggests that at the heart of the explosion of crime is the loss of the capacity of fathers and mothers to be responsible in caring for the children they bring into the world. This loss of love and guidance at the intimate levels of marriage and family has broad social consequences for children and for the wider community.
The empirical evidence shows that too many young men and women from broken families tend to have a much weaker sense of connection with their neighbourhood and are prone to exploit its members to satisfy their unmet needs or desires. This contributes to a loss of a sense of community and to the disintegration of neighbourhoods into social chaos and violent crime.
The propensity to commit crime develops in stages associated with major psychological and sociological factors. The factors are not caused by race or poverty, and the stages are the normal tasks of growing up that every child confronts as they get older. In the case of future violent criminals, these tasks—in the absence of the love, affection and dedication of parents—become perverse exercises, frustrating the child’s needs and stunting their ability to belong.
The relationship between parents, not just the relationship between mother and child, has a powerful effect on very young children. Children react to quarrelling parents by disobeying, crying, hitting other children, and in general being much more antisocial than their peers. Significantly, quarrelling or abusive parents generally do not vent their anger equally on all their children. Such parents tend to vent their anger on their more difficult children. This parental hostility and physical and emotional abuse of the child shapes the future delinquent.
By the age of five or six, small children who are deprived of parental love and supervision have become hostile and aggressive, and therefore have greater difficulty forming friendships with normal children. This hostility also undermines their schoolwork and success.
Prof David P Farrington’s Cambridge University study finds a high correlation between school adjustment problems and later delinquency, “Youths who dislike school and teachers, who do not get involved in school activities, and who are not committed to educational pursuits are more likely than others to engage in delinquent behaviour.”
On another point, citizens can help stop crime by removing opportunities for criminals and by promptly reporting any suspicious activities to the police. Crime prevention measures practised regularly will help to reduce crime and thus make a safer community. Most people tend to be unco-operative with the police and refuse to provide information even discreetly, information that can put criminals behind bars. We refuse to take a stand until crime affects us personally. While I agree our leaders and members of the TTPS have a responsibility to keep the nation safe, let us support them in any way possible.
Remember, brothers and sisters, that we the citizens of this country also have a responsibility to ourselves, our community and our beloved country, Trinidad and Tobago. The time to fight against lawlessness is now.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando