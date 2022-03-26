I am going to go on record and extrapolate Guyana’s Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo’s comment about Trinidad and Tobago falling apart to the level that Trinidad and Tobago has fallen apart and is beyond repair.
Never mind the soothsayers, the naysayers and the apologists in the various chambers—there is absolutely nothing in national life that citizens can hold up to Guyana and Barbados and say “hey, look here... we have excelled”.
If you want to know how bad things are, try getting a few hundred dollars in US to travel for an urgent matter, try going to a hospital for medical care, try going into a police station to make a report, try running a small business without getting robbed, beaten, terrorised and taxed (same difference).
Do any of the persons who are busy defending against the nation falling apart—including Dr Keith Rowley and Dr Amery Browne—have any jobs to offer returning nationals, like the 100,000 jobs available in Guyana?
Can either of them compare with Mia Mottley, who has chastised banks for interest rates and charges, and has lowered gas prices in a country that depends on tourism?
In our country, we have to brace for an increase in gas prices, when we used to produce gas... now we are begging for gas. Tobago police do not have a boat (shame), and our national stadia do not even have proper toilets.
All over the nation, NGOs are begging corporations for some kind of relief for the homeless, the hungry, the migrants, all because the Government has fallen apart. There is not a drain or road or a building which is in a good state of repair.
Citizens are being burnt alive in their homes because the Fire Service cannot reach them for one reason or the other, least of which is a decent road.
The obfuscation of Trinidad and Tobago’s state of ruin makes me sick—let’s call the elephant out: Trinidad and Tobago has fallen apart. We have not done well with the billions in revenue which passed through this nation in years due to political dysentery.
When Keith Rowley goes unhinged and snarls and snaps at Rodney Charles about Guyana and Barbados, it’s because the MP knows what he is talking about.
Citizens of this country are, in fact, leaving in droves, moving their children, their professional and capital resources to greener pastures in either of these countries and will then move to the US, never to return to Trinidad and Tobago.
Take it or leave it.
Linda Capildeo
St James