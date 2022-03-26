I am going to go on record and extrapolate Guyana’s Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo’s comment about Trinidad and Tobago falling apart to the level that Trinidad and Tobago has fallen apart and is beyond repair.

Never mind the soothsayers, the naysayers and the apologists in the various chambers—there is absolutely nothing in national life that citizens can hold up to Guyana and Barbados and say “hey, look here... we have excelled”.

If you want to know how bad things are, try getting a few hundred dollars in US to travel for an urgent matter, try going to a hospital for medical care, try going into a police station to make a report, try running a small business without getting robbed, beaten, terrorised and taxed (same difference).

Do any of the persons who are busy defending against the nation falling apart—including Dr Keith Rowley and Dr Amery Browne—have any jobs to offer returning nationals, like the 100,000 jobs available in Guyana?

Can either of them compare with Mia Mottley, who has chastised banks for interest rates and charges, and has lowered gas prices in a country that depends on tourism?

In our country, we have to brace for an increase in gas prices, when we used to produce gas... now we are begging for gas. Tobago police do not have a boat (shame), and our national stadia do not even have proper toilets.

All over the nation, NGOs are begging corporations for some kind of relief for the homeless, the hungry, the migrants, all because the Government has fallen apart. There is not a drain or road or a building which is in a good state of repair.

Citizens are being burnt alive in their homes because the Fire Service cannot reach them for one reason or the other, least of which is a decent road.

The obfuscation of Trinidad and Tobago’s state of ruin makes me sick—let’s call the elephant out: Trinidad and Tobago has fallen apart. We have not done well with the billions in revenue which passed through this nation in years due to political dysentery.

When Keith Rowley goes unhinged and snarls and snaps at Rodney Charles about Guyana and Barbados, it’s because the MP knows what he is talking about.

Citizens of this country are, in fact, leaving in droves, moving their children, their professional and capital resources to greener pastures in either of these countries and will then move to the US, never to return to Trinidad and Tobago.

Take it or leave it.

Linda Capildeo

St James

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No, no Mr Jagdeo

No, no Mr Jagdeo

To his credit, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has ­chosen not to add fuel to the fire-trap set in Georgetown by ­Guyana’s Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo. Mr Jagdeo’s resort to exaggeration and hearsay about the Trinidad and Tobago economy in stating the case for his government’s policy of economic diversification was an unnecessary and petty provocation that does no justice to his exalted office or country. He should be careful about making judgments about the T&T economy based on information coming from people who have his direct phone number who, according to him, having since been calling to ­endorse his comments.

Connecting the dots

Connecting the dots

Owing to pressures on my time I was unable last Sunday to join in the commentary on the Prime Minister’s confession that he was the high official present at President’s House in August 2021.

He was not there to meet the President, as he frequently does, but to meet the then-chairman of the Police Service Commission (the PolSC) around the time that the merit list for appointment to the office of Commissioner of Police “was withdrawn”.

The faris brand

The faris brand

Unworthy individ­uals have always surfaced in the politics of Trini­dad and Tobago. But over the last three decades, there has been such a proliferation, the norm is now various immorality in politics and Government in this country. Tragic!

Sordid saga of State lands

Sordid saga of State lands

I believe every word that the former minister of agriculture, land and fisheries, Clarence Rambharat, wrote and uttered with respect to the rampant stealing of State lands by persons high and low, and the refusal, maybe complicity, of others in authority who are empowered to do something about the multibillion-dollar racket to act, as well as his charge that senior public officials and professionals in private practice, from doctors to attorneys, are part of a mafia-like organisation whose members and agents have grown wealthy off this cancerous crime that has overwhelmed the body politic of this nation.

Jagdeo did not mean to offend T&T Govt

Reference is made to Bharrat Jagdeo’s “falling apart” statement about Trinidad and Tobago, in remarks delivered to an audience in Guyana. It is reported that the T&T Government is peeved. Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne has protested on behalf of the Government. Is the Guyana Vice-President right? He was describing the economy.

Fix Maracas road

I am immediately writing to reiterate the observations mentioned in Mr Gerard Duval’s letter in the Express on Friday (Page 14) concerning the state of the road to Maracas beach. I visited it on Friday and while it is still “driveable” in most areas, there are many potholes and some evidently developing fast.