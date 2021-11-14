Dare I suggest that parents who have been hesitating to vaccinate their children between 12 and 18 years of age, reconsider this option?
The news of three children struggling to survive in ICU should make all parents pause. The deaths of 22 citizens on Sunday, the increase in new Covid-19 infections crossing the 500 mark is frightening news that can only get worse. The necessity for thousands more citizens to be vaccinated remains crucial as we head towards the end of the state of mergency.
Children need to be in school for both educational and social reasons. These facts can no longer be ignored. The younger children need to return to school by January 2022.
It is never too late to say sorry. It is definitely not too late to admit that it is important that many more citizens should embrace the idea of being vaccinated. It is sad to read of citizens being treated privately at home and then having to be taken by ambulance in respiratory distress to the overloaded parallel system.
If Covid-19 cannot be successfully treated with antibiotics and ivermectin, as is being reported, what is the point of the exercise? Infected unvaccinated persons at home who are waiting too long to seek hospitalisation when symptoms of viral infection worsens, are signing their own death warrants. They are already in great distress when brought into the parallel hospital system. It is so much a pity to have to say that those who cannot hear must feel.
There should be no further need of a lock down if individuals stringently adhere to the established protocols for dealing with Covid-19. Citizens must willingly agree not to congregate unnecessarily. They must be vaccinated. Once 80 to 90 per cent of T&T is vaccinated, we should see improvements by the end of December. It all depends on how many people decide to behave intelligently so that T&T economy can be fully reopened.
Globally we all have to learn to live with the virus. I personally anticipate wearing a mask in crowded places for at least another full year.
It is no longer about what you would like to do. It is all about what must be done to stay alive.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin