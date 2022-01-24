While many may argue about what’s the difference between “Safe Zones” or “Quasi Safe Zones”, The Congress of the People says no one is safe, unless we are all safe, and that includes safety from the virus, but also from criminals who have been given the green light to rob, kidnap, murder and even plunder the limited resources left from our treasury.
One may ask why all the fuss on the supposed “Mother of All Carnivals” expected this year?
If recent history has taught us anything we should expect new daily records of Covid infections post this event, as can be verified by the call of “Tobago is open to all” by our dear Prime Minister, or the holding of elections, both general and the Tobago House of Assembly.
The Congress of the People makes a call for all civic minded citizens to stop, take a deep breath and realise that without proper consultation and with only the political points the Government and Opposition seek to gain that “We the Citizens of this country” must begin to demand sound and strong leadership and not what we allow to pass as leadership in this country.
Surely you cannot please everyone but with the main players involved in the production of “The Greatest Party on Earth”, why should this last minute decision be made?
If the stakeholders have already indicated that Carnival should be postponed to “later this year with proper planning and safety measures put in place”, we ask why the rush?
Should we all continue to “Drink water and mind yuh business”?
The Congress of the People makes a final call to the Government to stop and listen.
We call on the Opposition to represent the views of those who know what they are calling for and we call on all citizens to demand that they both do what is best for the country as a whole.