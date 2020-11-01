I wish to express my sincere condolences to the families of the individuals who were so sadly killed by a misguided individual in Nice, France, on Thursday. I also express these sentiments to the family of Samuel Paty, and indeed to all of the people of France who are no doubt traumatised by the tragedy of the past two weeks.
I am saddened that these events have taken place in such a country like France which has embraced Islam in such a positive way. I note that just as the actions of a few individuals have once again painted Islam very negatively, similarly the attitudes towards the desecration of the Prophet Muhammad (may the blessings of Allah be on him) are not the mainstream sentiments of the French people.
This is a time of great trials and tribulations. Nowhere in the world is spared the ravages of the pandemic. There is loss of life, illness, loss of income and severe poverty and hunger in many places. This is the time the world needs to come together, to support each other and to show respect.
Everyone in this part of the world cherishes our freedom of speech. We equally acknowledge that with this freedom comes responsibility. It is our lack of sensitivity and our lack of tolerance which brings us to these places of attrition and opposition.
I pray that the people of France would continue to accept the true beautiful teachings of Islam and not fall into the quagmire of Islamophobia that envelops so many of our nations and communities.
Especially in this month in which we observe the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (may the blessings of Allah be on him) we hope that all of humanity can learn the true essence of his teachings and follow his example.
I pray also that this unwarranted violence and hatred of a few Muslims is replaced by the inspirational and authentic practices of our Prophet (may the blessings of Allah be on him) which we are all wont to follow.
Iman Sheraz Ali
via e-mail