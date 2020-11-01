I wish to express my sincere condolences to the families of the individuals who were so sadly killed by a misguided individual in Nice, France, on Thursday. I also express these sentiments to the family of Samuel Paty, and indeed to all of the people of France who are no doubt traumatised by the tragedy of the past two weeks.

I am saddened that these events have taken place in such a country like France which has embraced Islam in such a positive way. I note that just as the actions of a few individuals have once again painted Islam very negatively, similarly the attitudes towards the desecration of the Prophet Muhammad (may the blessings of Allah be on him) are not the mainstream sentiments of the French people.

This is a time of great trials and tribulations. Nowhere in the world is spared the ravages of the pandemic. There is loss of life, illness, loss of income and severe poverty and hunger in many places. This is the time the world needs to come together, to support each other and to show respect.

Everyone in this part of the world cherishes our freedom of speech. We equally acknowledge that with this freedom comes responsibility. It is our lack of sensitivity and our lack of tolerance which brings us to these places of attrition and opposition.

I pray that the people of France would continue to accept the true beautiful teachings of Islam and not fall into the quagmire of Islamophobia that envelops so many of our nations and communities.

Especially in this month in which we observe the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (may the blessings of Allah be on him) we hope that all of humanity can learn the true essence of his teachings and follow his example.

I pray also that this unwarranted violence and hatred of a few Muslims is replaced by the inspirational and authentic practices of our Prophet (may the blessings of Allah be on him) which we are all wont to follow.

Iman Sheraz Ali

via e-mail

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

It could have been worse

It could have been worse

November is supposed to be the start of the Christmas season. However, November 2020 marks almost eight months since citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have been abandoned across the globe. Near the end of October, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago decided to create a committee to discuss what should be done moving forward. A mere eight months after taking a decision that has ruined countless lives, our leaders finally decided to spare a thought on what to do with a decision they made in March.

police garb mystery

police garb mystery

To say that the spectacular raid on the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) operations in La Horquetta on September 22 continues to generate a host of more questions than answers and is a hugely disquieting affair, is to put this matter lightly.

Owtu’s blank poses questions, no answers

There are so many unanswered questions about the rejection of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union’s proposal to purchase the former Petrotrin refinery that one hardly knows where to start. One cannot help but wonder if the decision had been made before the submission of the final documents.

This Sparrow not good enough

When I first saw the Sunday Express front page picture of Francisco Slinger “The Mighty Sparrow” in wax without reading anything I wondered who was this individual. Then to my great surprise, I did find out that it was a wax version of “The Mighty Sparrow” and my response was, “What is this, is it real?”

Elections don’t guarantee democracy

Elections don’t guarantee democracy

A bizarre moment at the 50th session of the General Assembly of the Organisation of American States (OAS), on October 20 and 21, was a claim by the outgoing Foreign Minister Karen Longaric that her government had brought democracy to Bolivia. It was the people of Bolivia who had brought democracy to Bolivia—and everybody knew it. Longaric was one of those who had helped to deny it.