Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s latest comments over his Government’s abject failure to procure Covid-19 vaccines for citizens are appalling and signal great danger for Trinidad and Tobago.
He has deliberately mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic on every level in the last year, and consequently plunged our country into a major economic, social and medical crisis.
Now, he’s shamelessly confessing he has no clue as to when T&T will receive the Covid-19 vaccines, for which taxpayers have paid.
He is also callously admitting there is nothing he can, or wants, to do about it!
And he has also arrogantly and wearily resorted to his pathetic victim complex and tired, old blame-game technique, with his claim that “bigger countries” are buying up the vaccines and thus preventing this poor, small country’s inept and powerless Rowley from doing his job.
It is notable, however, that other Caricom prime ministers long anticipated this problem and were able to strategically source alternative vaccine supplies for their countries in a timely fashion, namely from India.
But not Rowley—he seems to be irrationally controlled by his sinister political and other biases when it comes to this particular country.
T&T’s citizens now have no idea if we will get any Covid-19 vaccines at all this year, and Rowley is the de facto laughing stock of our Caricom neighbours, easily dismissed as incompetent in the Caricom chair he occupies, but he remains arrogant, hapless and unfazed.
And who will suffer because of his self-confessed ineptitude? The citizens of T&T, of course, who have elected and pay him to function in a manner that serves their best interest—not his!
He has reneged on his constitutional and moral mandate as Prime Minister, and our citizens are the ones who must pay the steep medical, social and economic price of his abject, callous and dangerous failure.
The time is long overdue for Rowley and his Government to resign, and give T&T a fighting chance to survive.
Dr Tim Gopeesingh
former minister of education