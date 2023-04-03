The health sector in Trinidad and Tobago needs some managerial attention. I am only writing this letter based on my experience. I am a concerned citizen who attends the hospital clinics.
I am concerned about the time span between the completion of an X-ray and/or CT scan and the results of same. I call on the management of our health intuitions to please try and solve these issues; in many instances it results in unbearable pain and death to the patient.
After waiting five weeks for the results, it’s not available. The reason being is that the radiologists have not processed the scan result, which leaves the doctors clueless as to recommend treatment for the patient. I have been asked to return for my results in two months, that’s when my next clinic appointment is due.
How can we the citizens suffer this hurt? Do we need more manpower in the health system? Please fix this; I know that we can do much better. A lot of improvements have taken place over the past years. Let’s do better to make our citizens proud. Please everyone just do your part with pride.