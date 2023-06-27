Citizens suffering: why no action on noise pollution?

I have been hearing comments by our honourable Prime Minister recently and I am curious at some of his utterances.
Dr Rowley, Sir, when you say that “local elections is about quality of life”, what exactly do you mean? I trust you are aware of the following facts:
1. that one of the most basic tenets of civilised rights under our Constitution is the right to enjoy peace and quiet in your home;
2. that you yourself and all your “honourable” ministers, including your Attorney General, have all taken an oath to uphold ALL laws under the Constitution.
If you are indeed aware of these two simple facts, Sir, could you explain why citizens continue to suffer every day from the scourge of noise pollution, with no action being taken by yourself or Mr Armour to address this matter?
I am not so naive like many others who feel this problem is only about the police and the Environmental Management Authority. You, Sir, need to instruct the Attorney General to meet with all stakeholders and do what is necessary to stop this scourge.
The old talk and excuses are nothing but insults to all law-abiding citizens of this republic, because the solution to this problem is not rocket science or brain surgery.
Furthermore, Sir, many citizens understand that property tax is necessary to assist in the upkeep of basic infrastructure, etc—but if my quality of life is being disturbed by noise on a regular basis, you can’t seriously expect me to agree to this extra financial burden.
I hope you take this matter seriously, Sir, and understand that it is not only about quality of life, but also about quality of campaigning.
This big-truck noisy nonsense cannot be considered 21st-century thinking and it should be discontinued immediately.
I trust good sense and responsible action will be forthcoming.
DF Redmond
Laventille