Citizens suffering: why no action on noise pollution?

I have been hearing comments by our honourable Prime Minister recently and I am curious at some of his utterances.

Dr Rowley, Sir, when you say that “local elections is about quality of life”, what exactly do you mean? I trust you are aware of the following facts:

1. that one of the most basic tenets of civilised rights under our Constitution is the right to enjoy peace and quiet in your home;

2. that you yourself and all your “honourable” ministers, including your Attorney General, have all taken an oath to uphold ALL laws under the Constitution.

If you are indeed aware of these two simple facts, Sir, could you explain why citizens continue to suffer every day from the scourge of noise pollution, with no action being taken by yourself or Mr Armour to address this matter?

I am not so naive like many others who feel this problem is only about the police and the Environmental Management Authority. You, Sir, need to instruct the Attorney General to meet with all stakeholders and do what is necessary to stop this scourge.

The old talk and excuses are nothing but insults to all law-abiding citizens of this republic, because the solution to this problem is not rocket science or brain surgery.

Furthermore, Sir, many citizens understand that property tax is necessary to assist in the upkeep of basic infrastructure, etc—but if my quality of life is being disturbed by noise on a regular basis, you can’t seriously expect me to agree to this extra financial burden.

I hope you take this matter seriously, Sir, and understand that it is not only about quality of life, but also about quality of campaigning.

This big-truck noisy nonsense cannot be considered 21st-century thinking and it should be discontinued immediately.

I trust good sense and responsible action will be forthcoming.

DF Redmond

Laventille

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Get real with voters’ needs

Get real with voters’ needs

The dislocation, damage and distress resulting from yesterday’s heavy rainfall and flooding provide pertinent and important context for the current local government campaign. More than national government, local government is designed to operate up close and personal in the lives of citizens. Behind every overflowing river, flooded street, road blocked by fallen trees, and threatening landslide is a story about the quality of local government and the communities it serves or under-serves.

Much ado about LGBTQ books

Much ado about LGBTQ books

“I often thought, while I read, that the particular science or field I was reading about was the thing to which I should have given my days and nights, adding knowledge to knowledge, making discoveries, making something of myself, using all my faculties.”

Greater good

Greater good

In quick succession, between June 8 and June 25, the government of ­Guyana released news, first, of the signing of a contract worth $688 million for the rebuilding of a new Christ Church Secondary School to replace the one destroyed by fire back in January; and just last week, the commissioning of a $585 million “state-of-the-art” Abram Zuil Secondary School in Region Two.

Russia: what just happened?

Russia: what just happened?

Up until late afternoon Moscow time on Saturday, Russia was in a state of acute crisis, with Yevgeny Prigozhin pulling his “Wagner” army of mercenary soldiers out of Ukraine and sending some of them racing up the highway towards Moscow instead. Their task was to force Russia’s military leadership to quit for corruption and incompetence.

Citizens suffering: why no action on noise pollution?

I have been hearing comments by our honourable Prime Minister recently and I am curious at some of his utterances.

Dr Rowley, Sir, when you say that “local elections is about quality of life”, what exactly do you mean? I trust you are aware of the following facts:

Press freedom at risk

The People’s National Movement got it fragmentarily correct when the leader of the PNM Tobago Council, Ancil Dennis, expressed concern that freedom of the press was at risk.