It takes living and working outside of Trinidad and Tobago to realise how different and special we are.
We take it for granted that God is Trinbagonian. Our version of God is also every single pundit, every imam, every Baptist leader and all Anglican, Catholic and small church leaders. In our lively politics, whosoever leads either the People’s National Movement (PNM) or the United National Congress (UNC) is of immense personal importance in a country dominated by the descendants of former slaves and indentured workers.
Our colonial-influenced social history demands that we believe doctors and lawyers should be genuflected to. Out there in foreign where degrees can be bought and sold online, life is different. Any individual, depending on energy and ambition, can earn immense wealth and will be also deeply envied.
So, in the outside world, size of country, size of population, size of the avenues available for workers to achieve wealth paint an entirely different picture. Rules and regulations take over. You pay handsomely for all First World accoutrements. Water, electricity and the upkeep of police, army, hospitals, public spaces have to be paid for by the collection of taxes. It is only in small T&T that we do not give taxation its just due.
The collective God who is totally Trinbagonian will agree that playing political games cannot compute. We are at the Covid-19 vaccine mercy of the First World. They have sequestered practically every available vaccine, leaving the Third World gasping for breath.
Dangerous comments about alleged civil unrest in T&T similar to 1990 have allegedly begun circulating. Negative remarks about our police, and intentions to control misbehaviour, can allegedly be deemed unpatriotic. Our police do not wilfully kneel on the necks of citizens.
We are better educated than in 1990. Our business community is rich, more diversified and relevant and now encompasses manufacturers, thriving entrepreneurial ventures, small, medium and large, employing thousands of people.
The 1990 uprising can never again be on the political agenda. Deliberately loose political lips can lead to loss of General Election 2025. So we can all swiftly agree that Covid-19 dictates that any civil unrest will see sweet T&T suffering economic decline for untold years. It cannot be allowed to happen.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin