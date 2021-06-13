It takes living and working outside of Trinidad and Tobago to realise how different and special we are.

We take it for granted that God is Trinbagonian. Our version of God is also every single pundit, every imam, every Baptist leader and all Anglican, Catholic and small church leaders. In our lively politics, whosoever leads either the People’s National Movement (PNM) or the United National Congress (UNC) is of immense personal importance in a country dominated by the descendants of former slaves and indentured workers.

Our colonial-influenced social history demands that we believe doctors and lawyers should be genuflected to. Out there in foreign where degrees can be bought and sold online, life is different. Any individual, depending on energy and ambition, can earn immense wealth and will be also deeply envied.

So, in the outside world, size of country, size of population, size of the avenues available for workers to achieve wealth paint an entirely different picture. Rules and regulations take over. You pay handsomely for all First World accoutrements. Water, electricity and the upkeep of police, army, hospitals, public spaces have to be paid for by the collection of taxes. It is only in small T&T that we do not give taxation its just due.

The collective God who is totally Trinbagonian will agree that playing political games cannot compute. We are at the Covid-19 vaccine mercy of the First World. They have sequestered practically every available vaccine, leaving the Third World gasping for breath.

Dangerous comments about alleged civil unrest in T&T similar to 1990 have allegedly begun circulating. Negative remarks about our police, and intentions to control misbehaviour, can allegedly be deemed unpatriotic. Our police do not wilfully kneel on the necks of citizens.

We are better educated than in 1990. Our business community is rich, more diversified and relevant and now encompasses manufacturers, thriving entrepreneurial ventures, small, medium and large, employing thousands of people.

The 1990 uprising can never again be on the political agenda. Deliberately loose political lips can lead to loss of General Election 2025. So we can all swiftly agree that Covid-19 dictates that any civil unrest will see sweet T&T suffering economic decline for untold years. It cannot be allowed to happen.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

Be careful what you wish for, Kamla

The initiation of a Commission of Enquiry into the Government’s management of Covid-19, for which Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is so passionately clamouring, would be instructive if it presented an opportunity for the people of Trinidad and Tobago to hear from her just how she would have managed this health crisis had she been in charge.

Pfizer donation needs full disclosure

The hush-hush arrival of a “small donation” of vials of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, flown in and apparently hand-delivered by courier to the Ministry of National Security, raises more questions than the number of vials involved.

Mandatory Covid-19 vaccines?

I am repeatedly asked by various stakeholders whether Covid-19 vaccination could be made mandatory, so today I offer some initial thoughts.

This is not a clear-cut legal question and there are good arguments on both sides. There is no law, precedent or policy which governs the matter at present. Labour law, public health and human rights issues intermingle and ultimately, what is reasonable and in the majority interest would likely prevail.

Setting aside xenophobia to benefit T&T

Why would a person willingly give up their family, job and community to embark on an illegal, dangerous journey to another country?

In the case of the Venezuelans, it’s because they are generally running away from unbearable, life-threatening circumstances.

No common sense in vaccine rollout

Did the staff at the health centres know only 50 persons could have been be vaccinated per day? When they realised this, did they not think to register the names and telephone numbers of the other elderly citizens already in line from 5.30 a.m. who were sent home when the vaccinations ran out?

Consider 3-shot Sinopharm

I hope the Government considers giving a booster shot of the Sinopharm vaccine if supplies are available to this country. Dr Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, said T&T will receive 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China this week.