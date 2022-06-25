The Express Editorial yesterday highlighted the key and serious issues the country now faces regarding procurement reform.
The Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry (JCC) thinks it is critical that the Chief Justice clears the air on his potentially dangerous and definitely untimely criticism of the procurement legislation.
This is against the backdrop of the CJ’s own October 2020 address, in commemoration of the 2020-2021 law term, where he then said, inter alia, “We also partnered with the Office of Procurement Regulation to assist in meeting training needs to ensure their effective operationalisation.”
One can only assume from this statement that the Judiciary was adequately trained by the Office of the Procurement Regulator, and that the administrative duty left to the CJ to appoint a procurement officer has been since neglected.
The CJ also needs to clarify this damning comment he has made, as quoted by the AG in his recent address, that, “The legislation in its current form suggests...minimal adherence to the principle of separation of powers, which is of grave concern.”
There appears to be a very loud dissonance between that above-stated criticism, couched with the word “suggests”, and the statement that the CJ makes in his cover letter to the AG, “For obvious reasons, we have refrained from commenting on the policy underlying the legislation or the legality of its provisions. Our comments are therefore made in an administrative capacity and are not intended to proffer any legal opinion or advice.”
Certainly, there is an overstepping into Government policy by the CJ. Having carelessly thrown this large spanner into the laborious work done on procurement reform over the last two decades, we are of the opinion that the CJ should retract his letter to the AG.
In the absence of that, the AG should ignore these misplaced comments and take his note to Cabinet to facilitate full proclamation of the regulations.
Fazir Khan
president, JCC