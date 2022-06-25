Mark Twain is credited with the saying, “We have the best government that money can buy.”

Locally, we have not been shy about accepting money from unaccountable sources. Our non-existent rules about political campaign rules enable greedy political investors to corrupt our nation and destroy trust. As Chinua Achebe observed about his homeland, the failure of leadership has made corruption, which can only be controlled with appropriate jail sentences and penalties to punish those who steal funds from the state, easy and profitable.