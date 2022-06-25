The Express Editorial yesterday highlighted the key and serious issues the country now faces regarding procurement reform.

The Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry (JCC) thinks it is critical that the Chief Justice clears the air on his poten­tially dangerous and definitely untime­ly criticism of the procurement legislation.

This is against the backdrop of the CJ’s own October 2020 address, in commemoration of the 2020-2021 law term, where he then said, inter alia, “We also partnered with the Office of Procurement Regulation to assist in meeting training needs to ensure their effective operationalisation.”

One can only assume from this statement that the Judiciary was adequately trained by the Office of the Procurement Regulator, and that the administrative duty left to the CJ to appoint a procurement officer has been since neglected.

The CJ also needs to clarify this damning comment he has made, as quoted by the AG in his recent address, that, “The legislation in its current form suggests...minimal adherence to the principle of separation of powers, which is of grave concern.”

There appears to be a very loud dissonance between that above-­stated criticism, couched with the word “suggests”, and the statement that the CJ makes in his cover letter to the AG, “For obvious reasons, we have refrained from commenting on the policy underlying the legislation or the legality of its provisions. Our comments are therefore made in an administrative capacity and are not intended to proffer any legal opinion or advice.”

Certainly, there is an overstepping into Government policy by the CJ. Having carelessly thrown this large spanner into the laborious work done on procurement reform over the last two decades, we are of the opinion that the CJ should retract his letter to the AG.

In the absence of that, the AG should ignore these misplaced comments and take his note to Cabinet to facilitate full proclamation of the regulations.

Fazir Khan

president, JCC

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grenada’s switch to a fresh face

Grenada’s switch to a fresh face

One week from today, when Caricom Heads of Government meet in Suriname, a new and youthful-looking face will be among the political veterans and warhorses. Taking his seat among them will be Dickon Amiss Thomas Mitchell, a 44-year-old attorney who was sworn in on Friday as the new prime minister of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. In the process, the 75-year-old incumbent, Dr Keith Mitchell, was denied a third consecutive term in office.

When rot reigns...

When rot reigns...

The degradation of high office continues. Another attorney general is under a cloud. Reginald Armour, SC, has been disqualified from the Piarco airport corruption matter by a Miami court which rejected his sworn affidavit that he was a “junior lawyer”, “limited to minimal legal research and taking notes” when he acted on behalf of defendants in the case.

The politics of redemption

The politics of redemption

In the 1970s I had the privilege of teaching the late Fr Henry Charles at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. He was one of the most brilliant students I have ever taught. In fact, he was more brilliant than I in certain respects. I taught a course on West Indian literature, and he seemed to know everything about the writers we were discussing. I deferred to him on many occasions when difficult questions came up in class.

The best government money can buy

The best government money can buy

Mark Twain is credited with the saying, “We have the best government that money can buy.”

Locally, we have not been shy about accepting money from unaccountable sources. Our non-existent rules about political campaign rules enable greedy political investors to corrupt our nation and destroy trust. As Chinua Achebe observed about his homeland, the failure of leadership has made corruption, which can only be controlled with appropriate jail sentences and penalties to punish those who steal funds from the state, easy and profitable.

Standing up for the small man

Standing up for the small man

The landmark judgment in my favour is one that I receive with mixed emotions. Naturally, I am happy I emerged victorious after what has been a marathon journey for justice over the last seven years.

I am, however, saddened by the fact that the Government compromised the independent office of the Governor of the Central Bank by its ruthless, unfair and unjustified termination of my appointment as governor, in breach of my constitutional rights.

Let us demand better from our leaders

With the murder rates rising, nobody asks the question: what is the murder solution rate?

Everything is a gang-related murder, but if 400 gang members are murdered every year, then it begs the questions: how many persons are in gangs? And how many gangs are in Trinidad? Am I in a gang? At the end of the day, we are all human beings who deserve a right to live.