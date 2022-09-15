Erica Williams-Connell’s letter to the Express (“Yes, we fought for best deal”, September 13, 2022) outlining her father’s fight in the Independence process was curious at best.
She admitted Eric Williams did not fight the British for independence, so one wonders what the objection is about.
In the very flawed example of “fighting” that she did provide—about the British “Golden Handshake” and Williams trying to get the “best deal”—she admits her father lost that as well.
The letter, then, really obscures issues of our Independence as opposed to clarifying them.
Accordingly, we must make it clear: Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence was not primarily about a “Golden Handshake” that Eric Williams capitulated to. That is not the story of Independence and Eric Williams’s fight.
Independence may well have been the “best deal”—but for himself as “Maximum Leader” (as the great, late Lloyd Best termed it), not for the country.
Let us look in more detail at what Williams did fight for.
In 1962, Eric Williams fought for dissolving the remaining Federation of the West Indies which Trinidad and Tobago was a part of (and where the West Indian capital was) since 1958. (Notably, Grantley Adams was the Prime Minister of the West Indies, therefore making him our first Prime Minister; this is something Eric Williams fought to write out of our history.)
Eric Williams fought against a democratic Constitution for Trinidad and Tobago that all major parties could accept. The opposition Democratic Labour Party and even the African National Congress of John Broomes walked out of the Queen’s Hall Conference in protest against it.
Why? Williams fought to take away the existing power of the legislature to appoint and remove ministers of government. Williams fought for a centralised system of government with the prime minister at the undisputed centre of control. Williams fought to ensure the prime minister would appoint the chairman and members of the Boundaries Commission, the Public Service Commission and the Judicial and Legal Service Commission.
Williams fought against his own fellow citizens whom he called a “recalcitrant minority” when he lost the West Indian Federal Elections to that “minority” in 1958.
Williams fought to introduce voting machines, to join together the previously separate Elections Commission and the Boundaries Commission, and to gerrymander constituencies in the 1961 elections to ensure a two-thirds PNM parliamentary majority, for the first time.
Williams fought to exclude many fighters from his “History of the People of Trinidad and Tobago”, such as Albert Gomes, Ajodasingh, Norman Tang, Victor Bryan, Roy Joseph, Jack Kelshall, Lennox Pierre, Adrian “Cola” Rienzi, Ashford and Mitra Sinanan, and so many others who fought for the poor and marginalised citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, but were not part of the PNM. Williams fought to position himself as the only person who should be remembered at Independence.
Unfortunately, however, after building and leading the independent state of Trinidad and Tobago as prime minister for 25 continuous, uninterrupted years—until he died in office, even—Williams left this country in a condition where not even his children stayed here to carry on his legacy. I am not casting personal aspersions on them, but the fact is certainly noteworthy.
Sadly, it is our burden that we have to undo many of the very things Eric Williams fought for, particularly the autocratic, centralised constitution, the legacy of corruption (for instance, the infamous Ballah Report commissioned by George Chambers in 1982—the year after Eric Williams died—stated that during the oil boom, two out of every three dollars had been stolen or wasted), and the PNM’s divisive racial politics.
Ironically, it is up to us today to fight for true and meaningful independence. The struggle continues.
Dr Kirk Meighoo
public relations officer
United National Congress