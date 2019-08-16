I write today with respect to the letter titled “UNC shouldn’t gloat over minister’s arrest” (Saturday Express, August 10) and the subsequent response, “Peddling false statements” (Express, August 14).
As per the rebuttal included in the latter, I stand now corrected, with respect to the facts surrounding the legal issues faced by the present Member of Parliament for Oropouche East, and wish to withdraw my erroneous suggestion that the former minister is at present before the courts with respect to the Housing Development Corporation matter involving the development at Eden Gardens.