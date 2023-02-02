Clean up entrance to the capital

I am writing to express my concern about the current state of the entrance to our city. As we are fast approaching the Carnival celebrations, it is important that we take the necessary steps to ensure that our city presents itself in the best possible light.
Unfortunately, the entrance to the city has become littered with trash and debris, making it an eyesore for visitors and residents alike. I believe it is our responsibility as citizens to help keep our city clean and beautiful, and I hope that the necessary measures can be taken to clean up the entrance before Carnival celebrations begin.
In addition, I would also like to encourage all citizens to be more mindful of the environment and to take steps to reduce the amount of litter they produce. This can include properly disposing of waste, recycling where possible, and making an effort to reduce our carbon footprint.
By working together, we can ensure that our city remains clean, beautiful and environmentally sustainable for future generations to enjoy.
Leah Goddard-Pierre
Cunupia