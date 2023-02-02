Clean up entrance to the capital

I am writing to express my concern about the current state of the entrance to our city. As we are fast approaching the Carnival celebrations, it is important that we take the necessary steps to ensure that our city presents itself in the best possible light.

Unfortunately, the entrance to the city has become littered with trash and debris, making it an eyesore for visitors and residents alike. I believe it is our responsibility as citizens to help keep our city clean and beautiful, and I hope that the necessary measures can be taken to clean up the entrance before Carnival celebrations begin.

In addition, I would also like to encourage all citizens to be more mindful of the environment and to take steps to reduce the amount of litter they produce. This can include properly disposing of waste, recycling where possible, and making an effort to reduce our carbon footprint.

By working together, we can ensure that our city remains clean, beautiful and environmentally sustainable for future generations to enjoy.

Leah Goddard-Pierre

Cunupia

Getting serious about food safety

Consumers trying to live healthily on fruits and vegetables would be alarmed by the report that a crop of cabbage freshly sprayed with a toxic insecticide had been stolen and was on its way to them. This news would also have sown fear among farmers producing healthy non-toxic cabbage that worried consumers may decide to hit the brake on cabbage purchases and ride out the two weeks needed for the insecticide to wear off. Meanwhile, there’s always the risk that some consumers may unwittingly purchase the insecticide-laced cabbage and end up ill or worse.

Haiti’s pre-Carnival massacre

Last week Thursday, rioters stormed the residence of Haiti’s prime minister Ariel Henry. Others set up burning barricades. Businesses went full lockdown. A mob surged the airport, where Henry was returning from a foreign trip. He was rescued by a security squad.

A four-month stint for Erla

Well, once again, the powers that be have baffled us, the mere citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. What is one left to feel when:

1. We’ve been left without a top cop for the last three years

2. The only person that seems eligible to the Police Service Commission is someone who will be retiring in the next four months?

Who will save our country?

In our beautiful islands of Trinidad and Tobago, decent people are living in fear daily. Wayward and underprivileged youths, due to neglect and bad parenting, not even knowing how to read and write, if and when they did go to school, are murdering our citizens.

Unfortunately, the entrance to the city has become littered with trash and debris, making it an eyesore for visitors and residents alike. I believe it is our responsibility as citizens to help keep our city clean and beautiful, and I hope that the necessary measures can be taken to clean up the entrance before Carnival celebrations begin.

Congrats, CIC, but watch the noise

Congratulations to the CIC Carnival 2023 fete organi­sers who, from all accounts, hos­ted a “glitz and glamour” event at the CIC grounds last Satur­day. It appeared that “no stone was left unturned”. The cast of performers, with their exhilara­ting performances, certainly made it a spectacular event.

However, one concern was apparently overlooked by the honourable committee members: the sound system may have been turned inadvertently away from Federation Park, inner St Clair and possibly other areas behind the venue.