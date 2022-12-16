Clean up your house, Governor

At last, the august State enterprise, the plaything of the Minister of Finance, the towering Central Bank of T&T, is finally summoning the statistical fortitude to provide empirical data that the increase in gas prices is behind the spiralling inflation rate.

It’s nice to see the Central Bank recovering from the stunning, but not unexpected loss from their completely misguided case against Jwala Rambarran, exposure of how much the said Governor worked for, which has gone up by more than four per cent since they unfairly terminated Jwala at the behest of the Minister of Finance as well as the failed case against Maritime.

I also heard the esteemed Governor calling on the commercial banks to be more helpful in opening accounts like for young(er) persons now starting out, the disabled and so on. As though he is taking a page from the book of Barbados’s Prime Minister, except where interest rates are concerned, in which case he is silent where she is loud and commanding, he remains mute, choosing to focus on the difficulties imposed on account holders.

He forgets, or maybe he missed the point from the numerous complaints, that many banks advance as their reason for the process of opening an account being so complicated is because of implementation of the Anti-Money Laundering Act and its regulations. As a young person, I know only too well that when it comes to providing two forms of ID, the banks will insist that this is a Central Bank AML requirement. When it comes to a source of funds declaration, they will also insist the same and it goes on. They queried where I was getting money from as a student and didn’t believe it was my parents. They wanted to see my parents’ withdrawal slips and loan documents. They don’t believe in “sou-sou”, since the CEO of First Citizens doesn’t know what a “sou-sou” is, so if you say its money from a ‘sou-sou’, you can get a rejection.

Every time you encounter an issue with red tape in the bank, they are quick to say, well that’s a Central Bank requirement. The other thing is that the access to banking accounts is an issue which was derived from the global financial inclusion process, initiated under the Jwala Rambarran era. So, he is just picking up an epiphany if you will, albeit late rather than never. The light just dawned on him.

Finally dear Governor, Sir, Lord, if I may submit, can you kindly beseech the Minister of National Security to retract his wicked and onerous legislation to stop the redemption of the cotton $100 bills. Sir, before you talk about opening accounts, there are many, many people, old aged, infirmed, local, and abroad who have money and could not come back in because of being exiled by the Government during the pandemic, and who are facing hardships in the face of the inflation, you said is being caused by gas and cannot redeem them.

The counterfeiting and drug money excuses are but fig leaves to provide a see-through cover for the nakedness of the tyranny of this hated and malicious act. You can redeem a $50 from the 70s or a note signed by ex-governors Bruce and Demas, but the ones signed by Jwala Rambarran, and Winston Dookeran, you can’t. Please sir, use your good office to help the people.

Kendell Karan

Chaguanas

