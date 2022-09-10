The exposé by the chair of the Paria commission of enquiry (CoE) regarding the absolute lack of preparation and provision of the bare minimum of resources, including pens, paper and furniture, by the Government to undertake the enquiry provides context for the real reason for former chair Sir Dennis Morrison resigning, most likely in absolute frustration.
These most recent developments and the uninformed and clearly politically motivated, whether compensated or otherwise, media commentary accusing me of unethical conduct in the collapse of CLF (CL Financial) under my tenure as minister of finance have become too frequent and sustained to ignore.
I, therefore, respectfully call upon the Prime Minister to release the report which has cost the country almost $100 million so that the public, including myself, can make its own determination as to the findings and recommendations made by the chair, Colman.
The report which was commissioned by the People’s Partnership government in November 2010, with proceedings beginning in 2011 and ending in 2013, has yet to be released despite repeated calls for its release from various quarters and, in my case, two letters to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) through my then-lawyers.
Since June 23, 2016, when the CLF CoE was handed to the then-president of the republic, it was clear this PNM (People’s National Movement) Rowley-led Government was unwilling to release it.
I said as much when I appeared on the I95.5 FM Sunday programme early in July 2016 for the specific objective of requesting the report’s public release. Unfortunately, due to the untimely death of the former prime minister Patrick Manning a few days earlier, understandably and appropriately, minimum airtime was devoted to discussing its release.
However, I had the opportunity to say on air that despite the expressions of outrage by the PNM-elected Prime Minister Rowley regarding the findings of egregious misconduct on the part of unnamed individuals, it was evident the Prime Minister would not be releasing the report any time in the near or distant future. He gave as his reason in 2016—the ongoing investigations into CLF which could be prejudiced by the release of the report, and which he expected to be swiftly concluded.
However, he found it necessary and appropriate to publicly note in his official statement in Parliament that in the case of his PNM-appointed attorney general Faris Al-Rawi (with whom I have no issue on this matter), that there was no mention or finding of wrongdoing against the minister in the report. The Prime Minister further noted that, in fact, Minister Faris Al-Rawi was never called as a witness or mentioned in the report, and he wished to “place that squarely on the record”.
Now, I can fully understand wishing to clear a PNM-appointed minister, as part of the terms of reference into the CLF collapse included “political decisions made after key events had occurred”. However, the CoE specifically covered the periods up to June 2009, during which relevant periods I was the PNM-appointed minister of finance, and although he served briefly as a director of the CIB (CLICO Investment Bank) board, Minister Al-Rawi was not an MP, a minister or member of Cabinet during the relevant period.
It is, therefore, most noteworthy that the Prime Minister made no equivalent disclosure that the report contained no criticism or finding of wrongdoing on my part, particularly as I was the then-Manning-appointed PNM minister of finance who signed the MoU (memorandum of understanding), and was the relevant Cabinet minister acting on behalf of the government in the CLF’s impending collapse during the remit of the report.
One can reasonably conclude by that omission on the part of the Prime Minister, whether intentional or otherwise, that it was because the same could not be said of me.
Now, it seems unlikely that the report will be released anytime soon as I had confidently said since July 2016. However, I have been reliably informed, as I always believed, the report made no negative allegations or findings of wrongdoing against me, though, I still remain the subject of increased and unabated speculation of wrongdoing and of a questionably close relationship with CLF and its associates.
I am, therefore, kindly requesting the Prime Minster to disclose publicly that the report made no allegations of wrongful conduct on my part regarding my role in CLF during my period as minister.
I am confident the Prime Minister, a senior member of the party at the relevant time, must see the opportunity for continued speculation as to wrongdoing on my part when he chose to clear the name of a member of his PNM-led Cabinet, whilst remaining silent regarding any findings made against me, knowing full well that there was no finding of wrongdoing against me by the People’s Partnership-appointed commissioner.
Certainly, the Prime Minister can empathise with my desire to have my name cleared in this matter, given his own understandable anger and outrage when vicious and unwarranted allegations were made regarding his birth. The Prime Minister did, as well he should have, defended his name and that of his mother with all vigour and passion. It is equally understandable that I should be given the same consideration.
—Karen Tesheira is a former government minister.