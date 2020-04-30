The Ministry of Finance notes consistent inaccuracies in a story headlined “Bureaucracy to blame for grant delay” in the Express yesterday that references the Salary Relief Grant (SRG).

The story states that a CSR at one of our local banks indicated that the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) was causing a delay in the bureaucratic process. The Ministry wishes to correct the CSR’s misconception. The CBTT plays no role whatsoever in the disbursement of funds from the Treasury to commercial banks for these grant payments.

The article reports that one interviewee in the story stated that she applied at the “Social Development Ministry” for the Salary Relief Grant. The Salary Relief Grant is administered by the Ministry of Finance. Application forms are available at Trinidad and Tobago Police Stations (TTPS) nationwide and online at www.nibtt.net, not at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.

The story also indicated that an individual first applied “on April 17” and then “reapplied on March 31”. Editorial and date inconsistencies notwithstanding, application for the SRG began on April 9, so a March application was impossible either online or in person.

The story consistently references grants and services available at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and appears to be conflating them with the Salary Relief Grant provided by the Ministry of Finance.

The story also seems to be unaware of the application process and requirements of the SRG. As of Friday March 24, 30,300 applications for Salary Relief Grants have been received. Of this total, 11,452 were hand delivered applications from TTPost locations and 18,758 applications were received online by email.

Two weeks have elapsed since we began to receive applications; we have thus already processed and authorised over 2,000 salary relief grants and will continue to process and issue payments daily.

Ministry of Finance

Port of Spain

