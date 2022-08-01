I am happy the media is highlighting the human aspect of the arrears situation at the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), as opposed to the characteristic insensitivity and misinformation of the line minister.
While the honourable minister knows only too well the nature of the people to whom they gave houses for $100 per month, she lumps them all together with the people who took savage mortgages just to get a decent place to live where it doesn’t rain soiled toilet water or there isn’t a gang operating in the corridors.
Aren’t these the same apartments Kamla Persad-Bissessar proposed to give them for the miserable $100, and they cursed her? Recall some years ago how many people died in a fire in an HDC apartment complex because there was no fire escape. Which aspiring PNM candidate approved this? Has the fire escape outfitting been completed at all HDC residences? No? Definitely won’t be “yes”.
Just incidentally, for information, I applied for an HDC house way back in the ’80s when the grace of God allowed me to get a public service appointment.
Not being of the right ethnicity and/or political persuasion, I was able to find housing through private means until my retirement, when I flipped the place for a retirement asylum.
So it is good that the model of the Clifton apartments is being highlighted. Citizens will remember the stink the PNM made of this complex, when built by Jack Warner and he wanted to give paying mortgagees as opposed to riskier residents.
The PNM raised a hue and a cry that he was depriving the people of the area, knowing full well they couldn’t pay, but they still mischievously and maliciously trotted out the narrative that the government didn’t want to give black people good homes. What have they done for the shanty town at the lighthouse in Port of Spain?
Today, they are still in the squalor, if not worse. Who isn’t been shot at, has been shot dead, and today those same residents who thumbed their noses at others are feeling the true slavery of the their own PNM .
The plight of the Clifton residents is the same throughout the nation. In fact, it is almost a mirror reflection of what is happening in the South and East, where the middle class has become the most vulnerable. It is not just the people of Clifton who cannot pay for the basic needs. The cost of bread, gas, market produce and chicken has left the working man one step from joining the vagrants on the steps of the San Juan Priority Mall, begging for a small favour. And then they boast how there will be a property tax by year’s end, as if our backs are not broken already.
Today in Barbados, where there was never any oil, and according to a description once ascribed by Prime Minister Eric Williams of the tourism industry, they are a nation of waiters. But their prime minister lowers gas when ours raises it and admonishes us for depending on the government. Today they are getting vouchers for school books and uniforms, while our children cannot score 30 per cent in maths and have to languish in a temple or a cowshed, watching their new school closed.
While we’re still waiting on the Government’s plan for battling the rising cost of flour, Barbados has reduced food prices... and hear this... Guyana, the country that Keith Rowley chastised the Naparima MP for being partial to, is going to twin with them, leaving Trinidad and Tobago to stew in its own sauce.
Hard times indeed for all.