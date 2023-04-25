Climate change and ‘rewilding’ our planet

In A Life on Our Planet: My Witness Statement and a Vision for the Future, world renowned biologist, natural historian and author Sir David Attenborough cited that in 1937, the world population was 2.3 billion people, with carbon dioxide in the atmosphere measuring 280 parts per million and remaining wilderness at 66 per cent.
As of 2020, the world population was estimated at 7.8 billion people, with carbon dioxide in the atmosphere measuring 415 parts per million and remaining wilderness at 35 per cent.
These figures are only forecasted to increase at an alarming rate in the coming decades, leaving the survival of life on our planet in mortal peril.
In school we learned about greenhouse gases and global warming and their effects on our climate, such as the melting of the polar caps, an increase in the overall temperature of our oceans and the sea levels, resulting in flooding in low-lying coastal areas, declining biodiversity and increased frequency and severity of storms.
Attenborough asserts that we should try to “rewild” our planet. Rewilding entails restoring nature across our planet, reversing biodiversity loss, and ensuring mankind becomes more sustainable. But this is not as easy as it sounds.
The maintenance or renaturing of an existing ecosystem is unique to a country’s individual circumstances.
Last November, Trinidad experienced unprecedented rainfall which resulted in widespread flooding and contributed to the ongoing erosion and destruction of a significant portion of the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road.
To date, remedial works are still being undertaken. Perhaps the time has come for a decision as to whether an alternative route is needed, since moving the road inland will undoubtedly damage neighbouring wetlands.
Have we also considered how increasing sea levels can impact low-lying coastal villages such as Mayaro? Manzanilla beach has also been the recipient of large amounts of sargassum within recent years and although this seaweed may have an important role in the biosphere, its sheer abundance can also affect marine life.
Another recurring issue in Trinidad is the giant West African snail. This invasive species has proven quite hazardous to farmers’ crops, and even prompted the Ministry of Agriculture in January to issue a “bounty” system for those wanting to capture and submit snails to a designated collection site.
Our carbon monoxide output is unparalleled due to the multitude of vehicles on our nation’s roadways, traffic congestion, rampant bush fires, or even the hastily-set “protest” fires which have become symbolic of our citizens’ ire. Have we considered the detrimental impact and long-term effects of our day-to-day behaviour?
In Tobago, the Buccoo Reef, which has been a tourist hotspot for years, is also in mortal peril, as sustained warm ocean temperatures and coral bleaching continue to destroy this habitat.
However, the conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts at the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, the Emperor Valley Zoo and the recently reopened/revamped Asa Wright Nature Centre, to name a few, must be acknowledged for doing their part in assisting in the preservation of our protected wetlands, forest reserves and wildlife whilst educating visitors.
Before we begin to rewild, we must understand and be mindful of our environment. The Government and stakeholders can only go so far in what can be rightfully described today as a fight for our continued existence. Every one of us must make a concerted effort to become more sensitised, responsible and proactive.
So, what can you do? What may seem like trite, age-old advice still holds very true today—reduce, reuse and recycle, engage in non-harmful protests, adhere to our hunting and fishing laws and regulations, and carpool or walk where possible.
Furthermore, greater discussion must take place on the issue of rewilding T&T. In the grand scheme of things, we are two small islands in the southern Caribbean, but what happens in our neck of the woods affects our global forest. We must take this very seriously; the generations that will follow are counting on us.
Vinda Dean Maharaj
attorney and ardent nature and environment enthusiast