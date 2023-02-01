There must come a time when political rivalry must give way to the national good.

We are once again at a juncture where the population faces a clear choice between scoring points for their political party or for the country.

To be clear, political parties have a responsibility to do all they can, within reason, to get into and hold on to power. But the United National Congress’ position on T&T and Venezuela’s energy cooperation is inimical to the interest of the country and must be called out for what it is - a cheap, poorly thought out, mash-it-up-as-you-go-along position that will not help T&T secure the natural gas it badly needs for the downstream sector and LNG exports.