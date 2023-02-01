Our climate is changing

This climate change phenomenon is getting out of hand; the science is becoming ridiculous now, just like the “science” behind Covid-19 and vaccinations. The winter is more harmful to mankind than the summer heat. Carbon dioxide is not a pollutant, we exhale carbon dioxide, and the trees need to “inhale it”. Water vapour is more potent as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, by far. Carbon is a fundamental element of all living things, just like the chemical composition of fossil fuels.

Why the war on fossil fuels and an obsession on reducing the carbon footprint? Everything that has progressed our civilisation and livelihoods as a species has started from oil and gas—fossil fuels. The discovery of fossil fuels eliminated the need for oil from whales and charcoal from cutting down trees.

The infrastructure needed for renewable energy comes from fossil fuels, and you wouldn’t like where and how lithium is acquired for electric car batteries. So at some point, we must start questioning the “science”. How exactly did the climate activists and environmentalists measure the ocean levels rising? Obviously, if you move farther away from the poles, the temperature of the atmosphere will drop. How far back have we been monitoring the polar ice caps, the atmospheric composition, the weather patterns?

That’s what weather does, the weather changes, from season to season. Natural disasters are measured by the damage they cause, that’s why every year we say it’s the worst one yet. It could be a tornado, a hurricane, or a heatwave. We need to adapt to the climate and the weather, which is why we invented air-conditioning units, water heaters, fans, stoves and insulation. We need sound structural engineering to withstand natural for­ces and erosion of the earth’s surface.

Climate change is a sham. It’s a public relations stunt and an excuse for politicians to hide their failures, just like Works Minister Rohan Sinanan blames flooding on climate change. Imagine, all those politicians went to COP27 on gas-powered planes and returned to their mansions on the coast. Greta Thunberg needs to take a chill pill because she dares not take China, Russia, India or North Korea to task on their levels of industrial pollution.

Renewable energy should be used to supplement fossil fuel dependence, not replace it. Reducing deforestation, pollution and ramping up recycling and biodegradability are the ways to save the planet, not riding bikes and going back to coal pots. Fossil fuels, oil and gas are here to stay; we need them more now than ever before to combat inflation, to keep the lights on and have food on our tables.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Show accountability in highest offices

Today, I say a prayer for the family of Vindra Naipaul-Coolman, who faced the most brutal of murders in Trinidad and Tobago’s history. Only God can grant them peace and strength in times such as these.

Seeing the nine accused receive an order in their favour for over $20 million in payouts has raised several eyebrows and angered a large segment of our population, but not for the reasons one would suspect.

Of murder and money

Of murder and money

The horrendous manner in which Vindra Naipaul-Coolman was shot and kidnapped from her home on December 19, 2006, followed by the gruesome reports that circulated about her subsequent treatment, death and disposal was a mind-numbing experience, even for people who did not know her. For those who did, a worse end could not have befallen a woman described as exemplary for her intelligence, kindness and congeniality.

Dragon gas politics

Dragon gas politics

There must come a time when political rivalry must give way to the national good.

We are once again at a juncture where the population faces a clear choice between scoring points for their political party or for the country.

To be clear, political parties have a responsibility to do all they can, within reason, to get into and hold on to power. But the United National Congress’ position on T&T and Venezuela’s energy cooperation is inimical to the interest of the country and must be called out for what it is - a cheap, poorly thought out, mash-it-up-as-you-go-along position that will not help T&T secure the natural gas it badly needs for the downstream sector and LNG exports.

Treat Carnival as a business product

I don’t understand why people are upset with Machel for hosting his Carnival Friday fete, with the promise of pre-shows during the week leading up to the main event. Machel is demonstrating how to run a business properly. Being a soca artiste or a celebrity is a business.

Well-deserved accolades

The accolades being heaped on the late professor Gordon Rohlehr are, in the main, well-deserved. However, since such praises are always heaped on prominent persons when they die, those who are unacquainted with professor Rohlehr and his works have no way of judging whether the portrait presented is accurate or not (which is why one should always ignore the injunction to speak no ill of the dead).