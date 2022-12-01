Climate change or regime change?

What was the real cause of the national weather emergency that impacted Trinidad and Tobago last weekend? Large swathes of land were converted into the murky lagoon once disrespectfully referenced by a government minister. Many homes and communities were inundated with faecal water.
Instead of it beginning to look like Christmas, Trinidad resembled a huge chamber pot, the land that God forgot. What did we do here to so vex God? Some blame climate change, while many clamour for regime change.
This was plainly evident when two emissaries from the King, Rohan and Faris, faced a barrage of insults and language as filthy as the water that swirled around them. Following Trinidad Killa, they commendably “came down from dey” and trod through flood waters, even if four days late. One had to especially sympathise with Faris who had to give up his Italian suit for slim-fit designer flood apparel. However, once again he underestimated a dark cloud—this time one of people’s emotions.
We know climate change is real and causing mayhem, even in First World countries. However, how do you convince Trinbagonians that the climate here did not only change from 2015 and this place “blight”? That given the amount of wickedness in high places and inequity in this society, we aren’t feeling the wrath of God personally?
All the road infrastructure in the country is mashing up. Unless you drive an amphibious vehicle, nowhere is safe when it rains heavily for 15 minutes. Ironically, while PNM members began their three-day ritual to ensure a landslide victory for the King, scores of citizens were battling life-threatening landslides on their own. There was water everywhere except in WASA’s installations, as several hundred thousand consumers went without potable water for days. Not to be outdone, T&TEC has now unveiled the specifics of a planned hike in electricity rates. This King is oblivious to the plight of his subjects.
Meanwhile, gang members managed to keep their powder dry and continued their reign of terror on unarmed and hapless citizens. A record of 550+ murders and the acting police commissioner generously awards himself a B+! Thank God he was more modest than Paria, whose self-assessment was an A+ for a rescue effort that wasn’t botched—just never even attempted!
Everywhere in the country there is pain and suffering. Citizens are literally at pains to get life-saving surgery at public hospitals. Others have lost vehicles plus furniture and appliances in these floods. While they hope for relief grants, they have to cue behind those still waiting for grants from previous flooding episodes. In fact, thousands of citizens could not even make the cut to get a free Covid mask, a Covid relief grant, or even a free light bulb from T&TEC!
Public servants are approaching yet another Christmas on 2013 salaries. There is financial hardship everywhere except in the Cabinet. While town is burning the King is grooming his golf course. It is time to forget climate change and change the climate. We must pursue regime change and find a way to make God laugh.
Andrew Cross
Tacarigua