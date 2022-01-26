There’s a spending problem in this country—but you’d never guess that, the way people keep insisting the Government needs to “do more”. It’s amazing how many people—including Government officials—agonise over the budget deficit every year, when many of those same people are contributing to it.
If we cut subsidies, reduce the number of ministries and get rid of redundancy in the public service, we can significantly reduce the deficit without having to worry about increasing revenue. But the people most likely to be upset by those decisions are the same people who are most likely to complain about the deficit.
Our economic woes aren’t the result of the Government not “doing enough”; they stem from the Government doing too much.
Despite proving to be disastrous in the past, the Government remains committed to funding a national airline, media house and gas company. How many times do we have to rename Caribbean Airlines or TTT until people realise no amount of money can save these projects from inevitably failing?
Even when the Government uses fancy words like “investment”, all this unbridled spending eventually leads to inflation, which renders these investments complete duds.
A recent column in the Business Express posed the question to readers: what has become of NIF2? If the column weren’t so quick to sing the praises of the first National Investment Fund, what has become of NIF2 wouldn’t seem so puzzling.
With regard to Government bonds—the principal gain of any investment is interest, but the fact that interest is paid means the future value of money is worth less than its present value. Why would anyone want to invest in a financial instrument directly controlled by the people responsible for inflation?
A $10,000 bond with a two-per cent interest rate that matures in one year would be paid $200 in interest. But what happens if inflation is three per cent? It means what $10,000 could have bought a year ago now costs $10,300. The investor loses.
Government bonds are sold to the public in the faith that they are “guaranteed investments”. This is not always the case. When government officials in California forced electric companies to sell electricity at a cheaper price than what they paid for it—a “price control”, as it’s sophisticatedly called—the economic fallout was so debilitating that Standard & Poor’s lowered the rating of state bonds to junk bonds.
What happened to NIF2? Who knows? But they’ll probably be just that—junk bonds.
When our national debt has tripled in just one year, just how safe is anyone’s money these days? World prices have drastically gone up due to worldwide lockdowns. Whether our money is tied up in the bank, a savings plan, the stock market or just sitting in our wallets, we’re buying fewer things with it.
We can’t evade global supply chain issues, but that doesn’t mean we can live in our own little bubble and blithely ignore the events taking place around us. At some point, that bubble will burst.
The latest spending spree is being dubbed “national culture”. It would be interesting to see how much a “taste” of Carnival costs.
When promoters and bandleaders are saying crowd restrictions and other health-regulation protocols would make events unprofitable, there’s no reason to believe the Government can somehow turn a profit with these events.
But the Government doesn’t have to worry about being profitable. Finding money to spend is never a problem. There are many sources—taxpayers, international sources or the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund. Raising our national debt is a small sacrifice if it means keeping the payroll running at the National Carnival Commission and the Ministry of Arts and Culture.
The Prime Minister wants to begin talks of salary negotiations for public servants in March. Which money tree is he going to pick from this time?
The Government knows it cannot afford wage increases. It cannot even afford to maintain the current wage levels. The Prime Minister knows retrenchment is long overdue. Every time he boasts his administration did not cut salaries or have any layoffs during this pandemic, he’s inadvertently admitting he knows it was the sensible thing to do—and that prolonging it only puts us further into debt.
Politicians know what’s best, but don’t expect them to do what’s best. What’s in our best economic interest is never in their best political interest.