Close the Emperor Valley Zoo

The animal-loving people of Trinidad and Tobago were horrified and incensed to learn that a newly-acquired kangaroo at the Emperor Valley Zoo suffered and eventually died. The cause of death, according to zoo officials, was the trauma suffered from the pounding explosions and daylight inducing bursts of brightness at the Independence fireworks display at the Savannah grounds adjacent to the zoo.
This latest incident, however, is not the first time that animals have suffered as a result of fireworks. Every year, be it New Year’s Eve, Independence or other celebrations, animals suffer tremendously from the explosive sounds and lights caused by fireworks.