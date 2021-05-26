Close the loopholes

The Ministry of Health decided to close all non-essential services, in an effort to reduce and control gatherings, provide less contact and reduce the movement of the general population. This became necessary because of the increased levels of Covid-19 cases being reported throughout the country.
This was accepted by citizens—that all essential services remain open to provide the necessary provisions and supplies to the general public.
The “essential services” are capitalising on this opportunity to drive additional sales in their businesses by being allowed to sell non-essential products. These products, such as pre-cooked meals, etc, are being prepared off-site by commercial kitchens and are being delivered to the outlets.
The question now is: are commercial kitchens now deemed to be essential services and, if not, why is this practice not being addressed and essential service outlets being allowed to continue this practice of selling non-essential items?
The danger in this is that these essential services are drawing more customers to their business than normal, and they do not have the wherewithal to control the crowds!
The restaurants and other business were closed for that reason.
The restaurants/commercial kitchens that are supplying those essential businesses with food items are obviously operating from behind closed doors. This is against the law!
A stronger stance needs to be taken with the public gatherings in those businesses deemed essential: gas stations, groceries, bakeries, pharmacies and any other supplier of essential services. This is defeating the purpose. The essential services should be allowed to provide essential products only.
Maybe dividing the alphabet by six (with total closure on Sundays) and allowing citizens to be out according to their surname will go a long way in controlling the crowds.
With the present circumstances of the virus increasing daily, stringent measures need to be taken, which cannot only be with the non-essential services being burdened with that responsibility.
Some of the perpetrators even advertise their menus. Some are also changing their business signs so as to operate as an essential service. Should we now all change our business names to become “an essential service”? That is jackassing the scene!
Just limit their sale of products. We need to start there and keep thinking about how we can help minimise the flow of people.
The business community has accepted the challenge and taken the responsibility of closing their businesses to help control the spread of the virus. We all need to follow suit, if only for a while. This is an “all hands on deck” approach. And no one should be allowed to manipulate the system.
This responsibility must be shared by all, and not just a few. The sooner we all handle this thing, collectively, the quicker we get back to some normalcy.
Suzanne Camacho
via e-mail