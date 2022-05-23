Roddy Estwick (copy)

Cricket West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick

If the comments made by Cricket West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick on the upcoming tour of the Netherlands are indicative of the level of strategic thinking that exists, I may as well become Rip Van Winkle and go to sleep for the next 100 years.

For a tour whose first match is on May 31, he gave the definite impression that absolutely no preparatory work was done by the coaching staff. This staff is led by head coach Phil Simmons with Rayon Griffith and Roddy Estwick as assistant coaches.

He complained about a “lack of knowledge about pitches, weather and players”. He also said that “once we get there we’ll have a look at the footage...and then come up with a game plan”. Unbelievable!

In January 2022, the Netherlands played Afghanistan and from late March to early April 2022, they played New Zealand, both in 50-over matches, albeit outside of the Netherlands. These games are available for lazy coaches to watch and analyse.

As I write this on May 22, I was able to go on YouTube and pull up a 50-over club game (Punjab 2 versus Groen and Wit 2) played in the Netherlands on May 21.

What are these clueless cricket coaches being paid to do?

