The people of Trinidad and Tobago are living in a dreamland. They must face the facts on climate change.

In the next decade or two, places like Westmoorings will disappear, and the coastline will be about at least a quarter of a mile inland.

My advice, which has been given before, is for those living at the lower levels of our islands to move now to higher levels.

Places like South Quay and areas on the coastline of places such as in Mayaro will all be part and parcel of our new coastline.

Just wait and see.

GA Marques

via e-mail

