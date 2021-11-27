The dramatic coffin protests in 2005 that eventually propelled Stephen Cadiz into the realms of being a government minister will not work today in 2021.

Stephen Cadiz’s Keith Noel 136 Committee was about the high crime rate in T&T. His employee, Keith Noel, had been murdered.

The sick-looking protest of a black coffin being dragged in the streets regarding the high number of T&T deaths from Covid-19 is a slap in the face for the relatives and friends of the deceased.

Being shot and killed in an illegal robbery has nothing to do with dying from a virus.

The political mileage expected from parading this particular black coffin will be zilch. It is in extremely poor taste.

This is what is called ambulance chasing—hoping to gain personal leverage from an accident which, in this case, is a most dangerous pandemic.

The recent news from World Health Organisation (WHO) that another Covid-19 variant, more transmissible than Delta, is spreading in Africa, underlines the futility of shame blaming T&T health workers and the Government.

Is there no respect for any of us?

What would or could the coffin draggers and cohorts have done differently, given our limited Third World resources?

There is no way of estimating who will survive the luck and chance of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The only acknowledged defence to death in this pandemic is being fully vaccinated, which allows for a less debilitating illness if infected.

The unvaccinated and persons with severe comorbidities are dying like flies.

In T&T, we now have more vaccines in stock than citizens willing to accept them.

Instead of dragging about a coffin, there should be a tangible incentive to inspire a rush to vaccinate.

Republic Bank should be commended for using the possibility of winning a car as a trigger to enthusiasm for vaccinations.

Is the coffin dragger assisting or killing off the image of his chosen political party?

Image, especially political image, is everything in T&T.

The race to victory at general election 2025 does not allow for unnecessary serious mistakes made to political image in 2021.

How about donating another car to entice even more citizens to be fully vaccinated?

Vaccinating is our only hope.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

